NJPW News: Super J Cup Tournament officially announced

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
31   //    10 Jun 2019, 17:07 IST

Super J Cup 2019 Tournament Logo
Super J Cup 2019 Tournament Logo

What's the story?

It's been three years since we have last seen the Super J Cup Tournament. Jushin "Thunder" Liger has made a monumental announcement on where the tournament will be taking place this year.

In case you didn't know...

Liger was inspired to create the tournament back in 1994 during the rise of the then light heavyweight division. The Super J Cup Tournament is a special tournament held with the very best junior heavyweights from around the world.

Until this year, the tournament has never been held outside of Japan. The last tournament held was in 2016 was won by now current NXT Superstar, Kushida.

The heart of the matter

Jushin "Thunder" Liger has announced the first Super J Cup Tournament to take place ever in the United States. This is largely in part due to the success NJPW has had in the US for the last few years. As part of a press conference held on June 10th, Liger made the official announcement:

"I am honoured to be the producer of ‘Super J-Cup 2019’. The excitement from Best of the Super Juniors hasn’t faded, and NJPW is planning another big tournament for the junior heavyweights. It’s been three years since the last tournament, a true all-star event filled with dream matches. We’ve had several events in the United States over the last few years, including Madison Square Garden. Now, the juniors are taking over in America, as Super J-Cup hits the west coast."

What's next?

The Super J Cup event tickets will go on sale beginning June 24th. The event, as stated in the above, will be held in three different locations: Seattle, WA. San Francisco, CA. and Los Angeles, CA. The event will be spread out on three dates: August 22nd, 24th and 25th respectively.

Continue to follow and support us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!


Tags:
NJPW Jushin Liger Kushida NJPW Results IWGP Champions
