NJPW News: Tetsuya Naito confirms the debut of a new Los Ingobernables de Japon member

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 48 // 02 Oct 2018, 23:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Ingobernables de Japon will be joined by a new member

What's the story?

After several weeks of teasing, Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito has finally revealed in a recently released clip that a new member for the highly popular NJPW faction will be making his debut next week in Tokyo.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since the group's inception in 2015, Los Ingobernables de Japon has established itself as one of the most popular factions around the globe, not only in Japan but also in places such as the US or the UK.

LIJ was initially formed by former CMLL sensation La Sombra, who is now popularly known as Andrade 'Cien' Almas in the WWE when he aligned himself with fellow CMLL talent in the form of Rush and La Mascara.

Tetsuya Naito eventually sided himself with LIJ in 2015, when he first made an excursion trip to Mexico, in order to compete in CMLL and subsequently ended up joining Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Following Naito's return to NJPW from CMLL, he then went on to form Los Ingobernables de Japon, a faction which is exclusive to NJPW but also makes special appearances for ROH and CMLL, which whom NJPW is in a working relationship.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Hiromu Takahashi's devastating neck injury at The G1 Specials in Cow Palace, Los Ingobernables de Japon has been a man short, as The Ticking Timebomb has been sidelined for a total of 9 months and subsequently was also forced to vacate his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship as well.

Faction leader Tetsuya Naito, however, has now officially confirmed that a new member will join LIJ next week at NJPW's next big pay-per-view, King of Pro Wrestling in Tokyo, Japan. New Japan Pro Wrestling has also released a clip featuring Naito, Sanada, Evil, and Bushi (and even Hiromu's jacket and his cat Daryl), as The Ungovernable has officially revealed what the future holds for Los Ingobernables de Japon.

What's next?

With Neville making his return to Dragon Gate and joining R.E.D, don't expect the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion to join LIJ anytime soon. As of this writing, it remains interesting to be seen which superstar eventually turns out to be this so-called Mr X.

Who do you think will be the new member of Los Ingobernables de Japon? Let us know below in the comments!