×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard Results: New World Champions crowned, former WWE stars cause chaos

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Feature
492   //    07 Apr 2019, 11:08 IST

The Rainmaker to the rescue again.
The Rainmaker to the rescue again.

Tonight's NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard at the Madison Square Garden was certainly one of the most highly awaited shows' of the weekend and following the culmination of an outstanding NXT TakeOver: New York show, fans all around the globe were definitely more than excited for NJPW and ROH's first ever show at the iconic MSG.

The G1 Supercard surely lined up a stacked match card which featured several top stars from both ROH and NJPW, including the likes of Will Ospreay, Bully Ray, Mayu Iwatani, and a double main event with the ROH and IWGP Heavyweight Championship up for grabs.

Without any further ado, let's jump straight into the action and results for the G1 Supercard at the MSG.

#1. Honor Rumble

Kenny King was the first entrant in the Honor Rumble and was quickly joined in by 'The King' Minoru Suzuki. NJPW stars Yoh, Sho, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii quickly joined the party, whereas, the likes of Beer City Bruiser, Vinny Marseglia, and TK O'Ryan represented ROH.

Legendary names such as The Great Muta, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, and The Great Muta surprised the fans, as Liger and Muta were teased as the final two. However, it was Kenny King who eventually eliminated both Muta and Liger and won the Honor Rumble.

Result: Kenny King won the Honor Rumble

#2. Jeff Cobb vs Will Ospreay- (ROH TV Champion vs Never Openweight Champion, Title for Title match)

Advertisement

The two champions started off the bout with an honorary handshake but Cobb quickly charged into Ospreay with a flying elbow, within very few short seconds both men took the action out to the floor.

Ospreay, with the agility, tried a Space Flying Tiger Drop but the ROH TV Champion caught him, only for Ospreay to reverse it into a tornado DDT. Cobb clearly dominated the match with his immense display of power, as he continued to ragdoll the Never Champion around the ring.

Ospreay continued taking damage thanks to Cobb's massive Suplexes but Ospreay's high-flying skills and his springboard forearms and thrust kicks also got solid pops from the MSG crowd. Cobb, for one, also got a solid cheer for his Standing Moonsault.

Cobb displayed his agility as well, however, a Robinson Special followed by an OsCutter resulted in a close 2 and a half count to which the crowd chanted "That was three". Ospreay went for the Stormbreaker but Cobb managed to reverse it into a Tour of the Islands and then followed it up with another in the middle of the ring for the win.

Jeff Cobb pins Will Ospreay and wins the Never Openweight Championship to become a double champion.

Result: Jeff Cobb defeated Will Ospreay to win the Never Openweight Championship

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NJPW Bullet Club Los Ingobernables de Japon Jay Lethal Kazuchika Okada
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Pro Wrestling Fanatic.
NJPW: King of Pro-Wrestling Results, Winners, and Video Highlights (8th October, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Wrestle Kingdom 13 ticket sales surpass Wrestle Kingdom 12
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Review
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Historic title change takes place at New Beginning in Osaka
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Two members of The Elite officially quit the faction and jump ship to The Bullet Club
RELATED STORY
Being The Elite is the future of pro wrestling storytelling
RELATED STORY
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results, January 4th 2019, Latest WK Winners & Video Highlights
RELATED STORY
Jeanie Buss' "WOW-Women of Wrestling" announces its television launch date
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of Wrestle Kingdom 13
RELATED STORY
What's next for Jay White?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us