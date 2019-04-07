NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard Results: New World Champions crowned, former WWE stars cause chaos

The Rainmaker to the rescue again.

Tonight's NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard at the Madison Square Garden was certainly one of the most highly awaited shows' of the weekend and following the culmination of an outstanding NXT TakeOver: New York show, fans all around the globe were definitely more than excited for NJPW and ROH's first ever show at the iconic MSG.

The G1 Supercard surely lined up a stacked match card which featured several top stars from both ROH and NJPW, including the likes of Will Ospreay, Bully Ray, Mayu Iwatani, and a double main event with the ROH and IWGP Heavyweight Championship up for grabs.

Without any further ado, let's jump straight into the action and results for the G1 Supercard at the MSG.

#1. Honor Rumble

Kenny King was the first entrant in the Honor Rumble and was quickly joined in by 'The King' Minoru Suzuki. NJPW stars Yoh, Sho, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii quickly joined the party, whereas, the likes of Beer City Bruiser, Vinny Marseglia, and TK O'Ryan represented ROH.

Legendary names such as The Great Muta, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, and The Great Muta surprised the fans, as Liger and Muta were teased as the final two. However, it was Kenny King who eventually eliminated both Muta and Liger and won the Honor Rumble.

I just saw Jushin Liger vs. The Great Muta inside Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/ynGPjaCupE — Travis McNeill (@hashtagtravisty) April 6, 2019

Result: Kenny King won the Honor Rumble

#2. Jeff Cobb vs Will Ospreay- (ROH TV Champion vs Never Openweight Champion, Title for Title match)

The two champions started off the bout with an honorary handshake but Cobb quickly charged into Ospreay with a flying elbow, within very few short seconds both men took the action out to the floor.

Ospreay, with the agility, tried a Space Flying Tiger Drop but the ROH TV Champion caught him, only for Ospreay to reverse it into a tornado DDT. Cobb clearly dominated the match with his immense display of power, as he continued to ragdoll the Never Champion around the ring.

Ospreay continued taking damage thanks to Cobb's massive Suplexes but Ospreay's high-flying skills and his springboard forearms and thrust kicks also got solid pops from the MSG crowd. Cobb, for one, also got a solid cheer for his Standing Moonsault.

Cobb displayed his agility as well, however, a Robinson Special followed by an OsCutter resulted in a close 2 and a half count to which the crowd chanted "That was three". Ospreay went for the Stormbreaker but Cobb managed to reverse it into a Tour of the Islands and then followed it up with another in the middle of the ring for the win.

Jeff Cobb pins Will Ospreay and wins the Never Openweight Championship to become a double champion.

Result: Jeff Cobb defeated Will Ospreay to win the Never Openweight Championship

