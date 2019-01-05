NJPW News: Two members of The Elite officially quit the faction and jump ship to The Bullet Club

The Elite now have two members less

What's the story?

At tonight's NJPW: New Year's Dash event at the Korakuen Hall, two of The Elite members shocked the world and officially made the jump to The Bullet Club in order to rejoin the faction once again.

In case you didn't know...

During last year's G1 Specials at The Cow Palace in San Fransisco, Bullet Club members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Haku delivered a brutal post-match beating to Kenny Omega and his fellow Elite sub-group stablemates The Young Bucks, following Omega's first successful IWGP Heavyweight Title defense against Cody Rhodes.

The trio of Tama, Tanga, and Haku- officially billed as The Firing Squad- also set their sights on other former BC members Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi, who also suffered the same fate as Omega and The Bucks.

On the very same night, Cody Rhodes, who up until that point was in a blood intense feud with Omega in order to gain leadership of The Bullet Club, tried to help out the likes of Omega, The Bucks, and the other fallen members of The BC but wasn't able to, as he eventually ended up reforming his friendship with 'The Best Bout Machine'.

In late 2018, The Elite officially announced their departure from The BC and were billed as a completely different faction moving forward.

The heart of the matter

During tonight's NJPW: New Years' Dash event, The Bullet Club trio of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori successfully retained their Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against the team of Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, and Ryusuke Taguchi.

However, despite being on the verge of defeat at one point, Ishimori and The Guerillas of Destiny did come out on the victorious side, thanks to a helping hand from Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi, whose interference helped the champions retain their 6-man titles.

Following the match, Tama and the rest of The Bullet Club officially welcomed back Owens and Takahashi into The Bullet Club, as the group shared a Too Sweet in the middle of the ring. Chase Owens also went on to say that he is done making 'stupid YouTube videos', referring to The Elite, and is rather willing to stick with his family.

No doubt @Tama_Tonga is a changed man. What a Good Guy to welcome Chase and Yujiro back into the fold! #njdash



What's next?

Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi had a dispute with Hangman Page during their tag team match at Wrestle Kingdom and went on to blame Page for The Elite's loss at The Tokyo Dome.

However, with 'The Crown Jewel' and 'The Tokyo Pimp' now rejoining BC, the two men have become the only members to rejoin the group after initially leaving.

