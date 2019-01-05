×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW News: Two members of The Elite officially quit the faction and jump ship to The Bullet Club

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
407   //    05 Jan 2019, 18:23 IST

The Elite now have two members less
The Elite now have two members less

What's the story?

At tonight's NJPW: New Year's Dash event at the Korakuen Hall, two of The Elite members shocked the world and officially made the jump to The Bullet Club in order to rejoin the faction once again.

In case you didn't know...

During last year's G1 Specials at The Cow Palace in San Fransisco, Bullet Club members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Haku delivered a brutal post-match beating to Kenny Omega and his fellow Elite sub-group stablemates The Young Bucks, following Omega's first successful IWGP Heavyweight Title defense against Cody Rhodes.

The trio of Tama, Tanga, and Haku- officially billed as The Firing Squad- also set their sights on other former BC members Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi, who also suffered the same fate as Omega and The Bucks.

On the very same night, Cody Rhodes, who up until that point was in a blood intense feud with Omega in order to gain leadership of The Bullet Club, tried to help out the likes of Omega, The Bucks, and the other fallen members of The BC but wasn't able to, as he eventually ended up reforming his friendship with 'The Best Bout Machine'.

In late 2018, The Elite officially announced their departure from The BC and were billed as a completely different faction moving forward.

The heart of the matter

During tonight's NJPW: New Years' Dash event, The Bullet Club trio of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori successfully retained their Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against the team of Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, and Ryusuke Taguchi.

However, despite being on the verge of defeat at one point, Ishimori and The Guerillas of Destiny did come out on the victorious side, thanks to a helping hand from Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi, whose interference helped the champions retain their 6-man titles.

Following the match, Tama and the rest of The Bullet Club officially welcomed back Owens and Takahashi into The Bullet Club, as the group shared a Too Sweet in the middle of the ring. Chase Owens also went on to say that he is done making 'stupid YouTube videos', referring to The Elite, and is rather willing to stick with his family.

Advertisement

What's next?

Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi had a dispute with Hangman Page during their tag team match at Wrestle Kingdom and went on to blame Page for The Elite's loss at The Tokyo Dome.

However, with 'The Crown Jewel' and 'The Tokyo Pimp' now rejoining BC, the two men have become the only members to rejoin the group after initially leaving.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NJPW Bullet Club
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Pro Wrestling Fanatic.
NJPW News: Jay White officially named new leader of...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Bullet Club adds a new Junior Heavyweight...
RELATED STORY
Profiling The Elite
RELATED STORY
5 Next possible directions for The Bullet Club OGs...
RELATED STORY
Being The Elite is the future of pro wrestling storytelling
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jay White joins OG Bullet Club at King of Pro...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Full match card revealed for King of Pro...
RELATED STORY
NJPW: King of Pro-Wrestling Results, Winners, and Video...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega Discusses His "Competitive...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: New champions crowned at NJPW: Fighting Spirit...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us