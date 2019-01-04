NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Cody vs Juice Robinson, IWGP US Championship winners, video highlights and analysis

Cody Rhodes' first reign as a champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling has definitely been very underwhelming and having captured the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship from Juice Robinson at Fighting Spirit Unleashed, this was Cody's big opportunity to prove all his doubters wrong and the same went for Juice.

Brandi Rhodes, as usual, accompanied Cody to ringside and definitely made her presence felt during the match as well. Early on in the bout, Juice took control of the match, only for Brandi to run into the ring and protect her husband from taking an elbow drop from the top rope.

Cody eventually took control of the match, as he hit Juice into the ring post from the ring apron, as the two men tease a ref bump, only for Brandi to run in once again and hit a spear on Juice. Referee Tiger Hattori got tired of all the interferences and asked Brandi to leave the ringside area.

Finally, it was one-on-one down to Juice and Cody, as the latter managed to hit a Cross Rhodes for a close call. Juice then hit a Cross Rhodes of his own for a 2 count. Cody then hit a disaster kick and then hit Juice's finisher the Pulp Friction for a close 2-count.

A frustrated Cody started whipping Juice with his weight belt, slapped him, and then the two men started trading strikes and chops. Jabs from the former champion followed, Cody connected with a superkick but Juice was capable enough of hitting the KO shot and again.

Pulp Friction from Juice but he didn't go for the cover and again, another Pulp Friction followed and finally Juice rolled over the champion for the cover and a three-count for the win. Juice became a two-time IWGP US Champion.

Cody's future in NJPW, meanwhile, is still up in the air, is he solely focusing on AEW or will he and his Elite stablemates stick around with NJPW for the time being as well? Only time will tell.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments below.

