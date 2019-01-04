NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Jay White vs Kazuchika Okada, winners, video highlights and analysis

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 167 // 04 Jan 2019, 17:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jay White shocked the world tonight!

Next up, we have the big one, as former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada prepares to battle Bullet Club's Jay White, who is accompanied to the ring by Gedo. Okada, meanwhile, is back to his old self as he came out to his own music and shorts.

Okada takes control of the match early on, only for Gedo to make his presence known and allowing White to take advantage via a slight distraction. White takes full advantage and dumps Okada on the outside then slams him against the barricade before taking the action to the ring and eventually connecting with a Saito Suplex for a close 2 count.

The two men start picking up the pace, with Okada coming close with a near fall at 2 after hitting a DDT, White tries to escape from the punishment but Okada dropkicks him to the outside. Gedo once again interferes but this time Okada dumps him and White over the barricade and then hits a running high cross from the top.

Both men back into the ring, Okada hits the top rope elbow before White fights off the Rainmaker and follows it up with a German Suplex and an Uranage for a 2 count. Okada counters the Blade Runner, but 'Switchblade' follows it up with a lariat, as Gedo slides a chair onto the apron only for Okada to send White into Gedo and follow it up with a dropkick, however, the Rainmaker is once again countered into a sleeper suplex. White successfully hits the Kiwi Crusher for yet another close two-count.

White tries to hit the Blade Runner but Okada counters with a Tombstone of his own. The two men trade shots as White counters the dropkick once but Okada gets it on the second attempt. White counters rainmaker, Okada counters the Blade Runner and manages to hit the spinning rainmaker. Absolutely amazing sequence, as White counters the second with the Blade Runner and pins Okada for a shocking win.

.@JayWhiteNZ took Okada's best shot... and won in the Rainmaker's house. He tried to you that the New Era was real. #njwk13



➡️ https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/OxnJo0KppJ — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019

Advertisement