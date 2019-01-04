NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Kushida vs Taiji Ishimori, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship winners, video highlights and analysis

Ishimori and Kushida stole the show for sure

Ever since making his permanent return to New Japan Pro Wrestling, Taiji Ishimori has been on absolute fire, joining The Bullet Club and becoming the group's official Jr. Heavyweight star as well.

At tonight's Wrestle Kingdom, Ishimori finally had his chance of winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title by defeating The Ace of NJPW's Jr. Heavyweight Division. Kushida came out to a very interesting entrance and was accompanied by Ryusuke Taguchi.

The two men start off at a slow pace but things quickly take a turn, as Kushida attacks Ishimori's arm with a PK. Kushida targets the arm of Ishimori and is looking to create an opening via that, the challenger, however, cuts off the hoverboard lock and gets in the crossface.

Kushida eventually gets to the ropes but Ishimori starts picking up the pace and follows up with a seated senton. Ishimori with a few kicks and a sliding German Suplex, but he misses the 450 and KUSHIDA locks on an armbar and completes the transition into a Triangle Lock.

Kushida looks to score the comeback and hits an Enziguiri but Ishimori with a Double Knees for a 2 count. Kushida counters the Bloody Cross and finally gets the Hoverboard lock only for Ishimori to slowly power out of it and follow it with a DVD.

In the closing stages, Ishimori follows with charging knees, but the champion counters bloody cross into the Back To The Future and fights it off once again. 'The Bone Soldier' eventually hits the Double Knees and connects the Bloody Cross to become the new champion.

Kushida's reign, unfortunately, came to an underwhelming end but Taiji Ishimori is more than just reborn, as he finally has the gold around his waist and brings back the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship to The Bullet Club once again.

