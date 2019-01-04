NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Tomohiro Ishii vs Zack Sabre Jr., British Heavyweight Championship winners, video highlights and analysis

ZSJ Time!

Being a former two-time RevPro British Heavyweight Champion, this was the very first time Zack Sabre Jr. competed in singles action at the Tokyo Dome and this was also the very first time the British Heavyweight Title was being defended at Wrestle Kingdom.

ZSJ and Ishii started off the match at a fast pace and a lot of back-and-forth action early on in the opening stages between the two hard hitters. Sabre takes control in the early stages, as he is torturing Ishii targetting his arm especially. Sabre keeps attacking the champion, who at one point gets pissed off and starts walking into the strikes, only to get shut down by an ankle lock from ZSJ.

Ishii starts to ignite a comeback flows with numerous chops, clotheslines, and an overhead suplex as well. The champion takes him up top but before Ishii could hit a suplex, ZSJ counters it and takes control back.

Sabre hits the PK and looks to finish off Ishii via the Zack Driver, however, Ishii counters it into a Powerbomb for 2. Ishii then connects with a wicked headbutt and lariat for a 2-count. Sabre counters out of the brainbuster and gets the choke in only for Ishii to slide out as ZSJ gets European clutch for a great near fall.

Sabre locks on the guillotine, and then the cobra twist, as he drags the CHAOS member to the mat, Ishii tries to fight out of it but both his arms are trapped and Ishii has to give up. ZSJ wins and is handed over the new RevPro Title by his manager Taka Michinoku.

Suzuki Gun now officially runs the RevPro UK scene, as not only did ZSJ win his first singles bout at the Tokyo Dome but he and Suzuki Gun leader Minoru Suzuki are also in possession of the RevPro British Tag Team Titles.

