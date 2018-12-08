×
NWA News: New challenger announced for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
126   //    08 Dec 2018, 09:02 IST

The former TNA star will face a past rival for the NWA World Heavyweight championship.
The former TNA star will face a past rival for the NWA World Heavyweight championship.

What’s the story?

Back in October at the NWA 70th anniversary show, Nick Aldis surprised many fans when he won the NWA World Heavyweight championship from Cody in a grueling two out of three falls match. The man who dominated the main event of NWA in 2018 before his emotional loss at All In recaptured his glory at the historical event in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Now, Aldis has a new challenger for the NWA World Heavyweight title and it’s against a man he knows very well inside the wrestling ring, good old ‘Cowboy’ James Storm.

In case you didn’t know…

Back in 2015, James Storm and Nick Aldis – who went under the name Magnus in TNA - had a very personal feud. It all stems from James Storm pushing Magnus’ wife, Mickie James, down railroad tracks.

It’s understandable if you’re baffled and confused, as Storm was a cult leader with a group called The Revolution. The storyline was that Mickie and Storm were good friends and the former TNA World Heavyweight champion was trying to recruit the current WWE Superstar into the group. Mickie James refused and then Storm badly injured her for turning down his offer.

Magnus and Storm had a brutal encounter at Slammiversary in a non-sanctioned match, which Storm ultimately won in the end. In the final match in their intense rivalry, Storm recruited Serena Deeb to take on Mickie James and Magnus in a mixed tag team match. The husband and wife ultimately prevailed in the end.

The heart of the matter

Now three years later, former rivals will once again meet inside the squared circle at NWA’s first-ever Pop Up event in Clarksville, Tennesse. The promotion broke the news through their social media on Friday.

What’s next?

The build to the special event will now begin between the two competitors. We'll find out who the NWA World Heavyweight champion will be on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

