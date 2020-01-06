NWA Powerrr : 3 ups and 3 downs

The second half of 2019 has been a great time for professional wrestling in terms of the rise of alternatives for WWE. While AEW is the obvious choice, another promotion that has been making waves is the granddaddy of wrestling promotions, the National Wrestling Alliance.

Studio wrestling is back!

While not up to the level of NJPW or AEW, NWA has distinguished itself with its highly entertaining Youtube show named 'Powerrr'. While the prestige of the NWA World Heavyweight title had been at all overall low during the past few years, the new Billy Corgan owned NWA has sought to re-establish the brand, and so far the outlook is good.

'Powerrr' takes the users back to the forgotten studio wrestling environment, with a roster consisting of new faces and former WWE/Impact wrestling personnel. This article takes a look at 3 ups and downs for the show.

1. Up - Authentic retro feel with a great Champion

Nick Aldis is an old school NWA Champ

What makes NWA Powerrr different from any other wrestling show is the fact that it is a genuine throwback to 80's wrestling. With the studio environment being completely new to a large number of fans, it is a unique setting.

Powerrr also makes sure that the show is primarily about the NWA World's Champion and Nick Aldis makes a great Champion. Aldis has been carrying the gold for over 430 days now and his steady run has given credibility back to the title. The fact that the NWA Championship was featured on the 'All in' PPV and that Aldis beat Cody Rhodes to begin his latest reign have also helped.

Aldis also dresses the part, similar to the likes of Ric Flair and the matches against him instantly have a 'big bout' feel. He has also built a heel stable around him with Kamille, Thomas Latimer, and Royce Isaacs. In addition to this, Powerrr has also tapped into nostalgia, with the Rock n Roll express reigning as the tag team champions and the likes of Trevor Murdoch and James Storm adding an old-school flavor. With their first PPV 'Into the fire' getting a positive reception, NWA no longer seems a dead brand.

