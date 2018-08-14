Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Predictions for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 

Bryan Williams
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Aug 2018

Summerslam weekend is approaching and there are some juicy matches set to take place. In this list, we will take a look at our favourite yellow brand first and analyse their possible bookings. Needless to say, this is shaping up to be yet another stellar TakeOver.

Even with a very unfortunate withdrawal from the main event, this is guaranteed to be a barn-burner. So without any further delay, here's how things might go down at NXT: Takeover, Brooklyn.

#5 Velveteen Dream vs. EC3

Two of the most eccentric talents in NXT are going head-to-head for the first time. While EC3 isn't quite the athlete like Ricochet or Aleister Black, he's definitely good in the ring and has a great understanding of his character. If anything, I think this could be as good a match-up for The Dream as it gets, both in the physical sense and in the game of minds, as Woken Matthew would put it.

Much like every match he's in, The Dream will try to get in EC3's head with his antics. However, The Third Version of Carter will try to do the same, and the result will be a very entertaining character match with some quality wrestling sprinkled in. Once again, The Dream will be involved in a match of the night candidate, but unlike the last couple of outings, I think things are going to go his way. I'm calling it now, EC3 is going to bask in the experience to end this match.

WINNER: Velveteen Dream

1 / 5 NEXT
Hello, everyone! I'm Bryan Williams, and I am just a sports fan from Cleveland, Ohio looking to share some hot takes about my favorite sports, from football to WWE.
