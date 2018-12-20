PCW ULTRA Anniversary 2K19 Full Card Announced

LOS ANGLES, CA, USA, December 19, 2018/ EINPresswire.com: Los Angeles-based professional wrestling promotion, PCW ULTRA announced its full card for its three-year anniversary event, A2K19, which takes place live Friday, January 18, 2019, in Wilmington, CA and on pay per view on FITE TV.

The star-studded event is headlined by new PCW ULTRA Champion, Shane Strickland, making his first title defense against Matt Sydal (formerly known as Evan Bourne). Mexican wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Mil Mascaras will also be in attendance, interacting with fans prior to the wrestling action.

“We try to make every event an amazing experience for our fans. We kick it up a notch for our anniversary events,” commented Mike Scharnagl, owner of PCW®. “Having Mil Mascaras, who is one of the true fathers of Lucha Libre, in attendance is fantastic for fans. He’s made such a huge impact on the pro wrestling world – Mexico, Japan and here in the US, there’s no denying that many of today’s wrestlers owe their success to the path that Mil Mascaras cleared.”

Mascaras is yet another huge legend PCW ULTRA has included in its events - The Great Muta wrestled in the main event of last years anniversary event (PCW ULTRA A2K18).

Anniversary 2K19 also features a PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championship match pitting The Death Machines (Sami Callihan and Madman Fulton) versus the champions WARBEAST (Josef and Fatu); an ULTRALIGHT Championship scramble match between Jake Atlas, Fidel Bravo, Eli Everfly and The Oracle; and a PCW ULTRA Woman Championship match with Taya Valkyrie challenging Tessa Blanchard for the title.

The complete card, which is sponsored by Chemical Guys and Sapporo, is:

ULTRA Championship

Matt Sydal vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland (c)

PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championship

Death Machines (Callihan/Fulton) vs. WARBEAST (c) (Fatu/Josef)

PCW ULTRA LIGHT Championship

Jake Atlas vs. Fidel Bravo vs. Eli Everfly vs. The Oracle

PCW ULTRA Woman Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard (c)

Worldwide Underground (PJ Black and Johnny ULTRA) vs. Lucha Bros. (Fenix and PENTA EL ZERO M)

Match Contested Under Watts Rules

Michael Marshall vs. Sinn Bodhi

Sam Adonis vs. Graza Jr.

This event comes off the heels of PCW ULTRA “BELIEVE” on December 7, in which PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Champion, Shane Strickland, defeated PENTA EL ZERO M to become the undisputed PCW ULTRA Champion.

PCW ULTRA Director of Communications, Dom Vitalli, recently announced that Strickland would relinquish the Light Heavyweight Championship to focus solely on defending the PCW ULTRA Championship. The ULTRA Championship was also announced to now be an open weight title, to be defended against the best wrestlers in the world, regardless of weight class. The Light Heavyweight Championship will now be called the PCW ULTRALIGHT Championship, and competitors will have a weight limit of 200 pounds.

The PCW ULTRA A2K19 can be watched worldwide on FITE TV, ROKU and the FITE TV app. Visit https://www.fite.tv/watch/pcw-ultra-anniversary-a2k19/2of3p/ to order the event on iPPV for $14.99.

Tickets and further information are available at PCWULTRA.com.