WWE News: Petition Started For Stone Cold Steve Austin Beer Bath Segment Banner

Stone Cold on top of a beer truck before spraying The Rock and The McMah

What's the story?

The Stone Cold Steve Austin giving The Rock, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon a beer bath segment happened 20 years ago. Steven Duckett started a petition to get a banner inside The Times Union Center in Albany New York of that moment.

In case you didn't know...

During The Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin spent a major of his time feuding with his boss Vince. On March 22nd, 1999, Austin drove into Monday Night Raw at The Times Union Center, in Albany New York. Standing in the ring were The Corporates Vince McMahon, his son Shane, and The Rock. Austin pulled up in a beer truck, pulled out the hose, and sprayed The Corporate down with a beer bath. You can watch a video of the segment below.

The heart of the matter

The segment was voted number one moment in WWE history. Duckett posted on change.org wanting to get a banner inside the arena celebrating that moment. On the petition, Duckett wrote, "We are trying to get a banner up inside of the Time Union Center for Steve Austin. Steve Austin drove a Coors Light truck to the ring, pulled out a hose, and absolutely soaked Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, and The Rock. This moment was voted the #1 moment in WWE history. Give me a Hell Yeah!!!!!"

Currently, on YouTube, the video of the segment posted by WWE has over 250,000 views. The video was posted on March 22nd of this year and was WWE's way of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the segment.

What's next?

Currently, over 200 people have signed the petition. You can sign the petition here to help Duckett get a banner inside The Times Union Center where the moment happened. If you want to see a banner be hung inside The Times Union Center, give us a hell yeah!

