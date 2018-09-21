Predicting all the 8 teams for NJPW: Super Jr. Tag Tournament 2018

RPG 3K will definitely be early favourites to win this year's Super Jr. Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling is popularly known for all of their annual tournaments, amongst which the G1 Climax is quite arguably the most popular tournament of the bunch and despite not being equivalent to the G1 Climax or The Best of Super Juniors for that matter, NJPW's yearly Super Junior Tag Tournament is definitely considered one of the most exciting yearly tournaments.

Throughout the years, the NJPW: Super Junior Tag Tournament has produced some of the most exciting match-ups one could ever ask for and over the years, we've also witnessed some absolutely talented tag teams compete in this annual Jr. Tag League.

The likes of The Young Bucks, reDragon, Roppongi Vice, Ricochet and Matt Sydal, and Apollo 55 have all played a major part in the rich history of the NJPW: Jr. Tag League and have certainly helped a lot in establishing this tournament as one of the much-anticipated tournaments of the year.

However, that being said, this year's NJPW: Jr. Tag League is going to be completely different, given the fact that Jr. Heavyweight pioneers Matt and Nick Jackson- The Young Bucks- have moved up to the Heavyweight Division and several other notable tag teams have also joined them in that particular category as well.

Therefore, New Japan Pro Wrestling now has the uphill battle of booking an absolutely mouthwatering and fresh line-up for this year's Super Jr. Tag Tournament. With that kept in mind, we have now decided to put together 8 of the most exciting tag teams that we feel could make this year's NJPW: Super Jr. Tag Tournament a memorable one.

#8 Roppongi 3K

Sho and Yoh won the Super Jr. Tag Tournament while being IWGP Jr. Tag Champions

Having entered their first ever NJPW: Super Jr. Tag Tournament last year, several people around the globe had high expectations for division newcomers and former two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, Roppongi 3K.

The duo of Sho and Yoh were super impressive in their debut Super Jr. Tag Tournament, as the two men eventually also reached the final and won the tournament in an absolutely spectacular fashion as well.

Therefore, an entry into this year's NJPW: Super Jr. Tournament makes all the sense in the world for Roppongi 3K, as Sho and Yoh will look forward to taking the world by storm yet again.

