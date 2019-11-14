Predicting the AEW men's top 5 rankings following Dynamite (13/11/19)

All Elite Wrestling had a fantastic week, following up a great Full Gear event with an explosive episode of AEW Dynamite, and the results of these two shows have no doubt affected the standings. These standings for the first time were released a week ago, and while nothing too extreme has changed due to the result of Moxley/Omega not counting towards official wins, there will no doubt be some shuffling in the standings.

While some may not enjoy the ranking system, it is a fun way to get everyone in the roster involved, giving them something to work towards, and hopefully, AEW can do this the right way. The official rankings are released on Friday and given some of the results that have occurred over the past few days, it's hard to predict them perfectly, but here is what we think the AEW Men's Top 5 will look like.

(In consideration for the Top 5: Scorpio Sky, Cody, MJF, Shawn Spears).

#5 Darby Allin

Since AEW began, many people worried that the company would rely too heavily on The Elite, but one breakout star of the company has been independent standout Darby Allin. Ever since his first promo, the AEW fans have been enamored with Allin, and given his high-risk style and relentless attitude, it's easy to see why he's the fastest rising star in the world.

He boasts a record of 4-3-1, and after his victory on Dynamite this week, he took to the mic to accept Jon Moxley's challenge, something that may push Darby Allin even further up these rankings. Even with a loss next week, the attitude of Allin to accept this challenge shows he will one day be a force to be reckoned with, and despite his loss to Chris Jericho, he isn't that far from another AEW World Championship match.

