Predicting the result of every match at All Elite Wrestling: Fyter Fest

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 127 // 23 Jun 2019, 09:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fyter Fest

We are just days away from the second event in the history of All Elite Wrestling, and while it's just a pitstop on the way to All Out in August, they've managed to put together yet another fantastic card.

While none of these matches will impact the future of All Elite Wrestling too much, it's going to be a fun card that will further flesh out the incredibly talented roster that the company boasts.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to June 29th in Dayton Beach, Florida, and attempt to predict the result of every All Elite Wrestling match on the night, as the company presents it's second ever show: AEW x CEO presents Fyter Fest.

#8 SCU (Sky & Kazarian) vs. Best Friends vs. Private Party (Winner advances to All Out for the chance to get a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament)

Fyter Fest

On his recent appearance on the Stone Cold podcast, CEO Tony Khan announced a tournament to crown the first AEW Tag Team Champions, and right now, we've begun the build-up towards it.

The tournament will begin when their weekly TV show takes place in October, but June 29th is where the implications will begin, as three of the best teams in AEW battle for a first-round bye.

We've not yet got more details about the tournament, except the fact that there will be a first-round bye, so that shows how important this match will be going forward. Both SCU and the Best Friends came out victorious at Double or Nothing, so they are the obvious favorites, but Private Party could certainly be stars on the rise following Fyter Fest.

Prediction: Chuckie T and Trent find a way to get on All Out to battle for a First Round Bye.

1 / 8 NEXT