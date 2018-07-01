PREVIEW: G1 Special in San Francisco

Tanvir Virdee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 150 // 01 Jul 2018, 18:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The G1 Special marks the second time in 2018 that NJPW are holding a show in the USA.

On July 7th 2018, NJPW returns to the USA for the second time, but this time the 'Special' will be taking place in the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

After a successful show in March, entitled 'Strong Style Evolved' NJPW hopes to continue their momentum and expansion in the United States. With the G1 Special this year being main evented by an IWGP Heavyweight Championship bout, and the event having 4 other big title matches, along with a few special tag matches, lets have a look at the overall card for the G1 Special in San Francisco and see if I can predict the possible outcome of each match.

Match 1- CHAOS (SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Gedo, and YOSHI-HASHI) VS BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga and King Haku)

This match has a 20-minute time limit, and should hopefully set the tone for the night, as the first match of the show usually does.

The match itself should be fun, fast-paced and comedic at times with a few big spots and Haku making his presence felt. With the recent Bullet Club paid promotion advert though that NJPW Youtube's channel released, Tama Tonga seems to be on the verge of possibly taking over and slowly becoming more unhinged. He did recently introduce Taiji Ishimori to the fold, so it should be interesting to see his character development.

With RPG 3K however, with them recently suffering a loss to Suzuki-Guns El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and both having great singles success in May's Best of the Super Juniors tournament, they need to gain lost momentum so the case for either team winning is strong.

Prediction- Bullet Club. I believe Bullet Club will come out on top of this match as it is 5 heavyweight wrestlers, going up against 4 juniors and 1 heavyweight. I also believe they will take the victory as Haku is present and the Guerrilla's of Destiny will want to gain some strength if they are going to eventually challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships again.