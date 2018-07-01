Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PREVIEW: G1 Special in San Francisco

Tanvir Virdee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
150   //    01 Jul 2018, 18:35 IST

The G1 Special marks the second time in 2018 that NJPW are holding a show in the USA.
The G1 Special marks the second time in 2018 that NJPW
are
holding a show in the USA.

On July 7th 2018, NJPW returns to the USA for the second time, but this time the 'Special' will be taking place in the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

After a successful show in March, entitled 'Strong Style Evolved' NJPW hopes to continue their momentum and expansion in the United States. With the G1 Special this year being main evented by an IWGP Heavyweight Championship bout, and the event having 4 other big title matches, along with a few special tag matches, lets have a look at the overall card for the G1 Special in San Francisco and see if I can predict the possible outcome of each match.

Match 1- CHAOS (SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Gedo, and YOSHI-HASHI) VS BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga and King Haku)

This match has a 20-minute time limit, and should hopefully set the tone for the night, as the first match of the show usually does.

The match itself should be fun, fast-paced and comedic at times with a few big spots and Haku making his presence felt. With the recent Bullet Club paid promotion advert though that NJPW Youtube's channel released, Tama Tonga seems to be on the verge of possibly taking over and slowly becoming more unhinged. He did recently introduce Taiji Ishimori to the fold, so it should be interesting to see his character development.

With RPG 3K however, with them recently suffering a loss to Suzuki-Guns El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and both having great singles success in May's Best of the Super Juniors tournament, they need to gain lost momentum so the case for either team winning is strong.

Prediction- Bullet Club. I believe Bullet Club will come out on top of this match as it is 5 heavyweight wrestlers, going up against 4 juniors and 1 heavyweight. I also believe they will take the victory as Haku is present and the Guerrilla's of Destiny will want to gain some strength if they are going to eventually challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships again.

Page 1 of 6 Next
NJPW Bullet Club Los Ingobernables de Japon Cody Rhodes Kenny Omega
Ranking the G1 Climax Competitors: Block B
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: New Japan Pro Wrestling's Jay White on...
RELATED STORY
Kenny Omega on how to approach him & what more people...
RELATED STORY
7 Possible Outside Entrants in G1 Climax 28, Ranked From...
RELATED STORY
Being The Elite is the future of pro wrestling storytelling
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most likely to win the 2018 G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
25 Strangest Places In Which Pro-Wrestling Has Taken...
RELATED STORY
5 best WWE Games 
RELATED STORY
10 of the best  NWA/WCW Television Champions of all time.
RELATED STORY
5 non-WWE matches to keep an eye on during WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us