Pro Wrestle Fest Announces Co-Headliner For nWo Reunion

Lee Walker FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 79 // 02 Nov 2018, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pro Wrestle Fest announces Sting as their co-headliner the largest nWo reunion ever!

What's the story?

Pro Wrestle Fest announced it's co-headliner for the largest nWo reunion ever. Former nWo member Sting is the co-headliner for the largest nWo reunion ever. Pro Wrestle made the announcement on Facebook. You can view the announcement here.

Pro Wrestle Fest also announced this is the first time Sting will be in the nWo WolfPac (red/black) face paint for the first time on the North East.

Other names that have been announced

Pro Wrestle Fest is taking place March 2nd at the Mohegan Sun in Conneticut. So far, they have announced the following nWo members.

Kevin Nash

Scott Hall

Eric Bishoff

Jeff Farmer (nWo/Fake Sting)

Nick Patrick (nWo referee)

Mean Gene Okurland

Jeff Jarrett

Buff Bagwell

Scott Norton

Scott Steiner

Sean Waltman (Syxx)

The Disciple ( (Brutus The Barber Beefcake)

Lex Luger

Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase

Virgil

Non-nWo members

Rick Steiner

James Ellsworth

Tickets are currently on sale at prowrestlefest.com. You can purchase combo tickets that include autographs with everyone (minus headliner), exclusive prints, and more. Here is the combo list to date.

Autograph/Combo/Pro Photo Op is as followed.

Sting ($50/$50/$90)

Kevin Nash ($40/$60/$50)

Scott Hall ($40/$60/$50)

Eric Bischoff ($30/$50/$40)

Scott Steiner ($30/$50/$40)

Ted DiBiase $30/$50/$40

Jeff Jarrett ($30/$50/$40)

Sean Waltman ($30/$50/$40)

Mean Gene ($25/$40/$50)

Scott Norton ($25/$40/$50)

Konnan ($25/$40/$50)

Brutus Beefcake ($20/$35/$40)

Nick Patrick ($15/$25/N/A)

NWO Sting ($15/$25/N/A)

Disco Inferno ($15/$25/$40)

Virgil ($15/$25/N/A)

Group Options

Wolf Pack (Photo Op $200.00)

The Outsiders Package (Pro Photo Op and Autos) $130.00

Money Inc (Photo Op $75.00)

NWO Photo Op TBA

More TBA

The Black and White ticket will include the NWO professional photo op, autographs from everyone except the HEADLINER & Vendor Guests.

Buff Bagwell Autograph will be included for free in every GA Ticket.

Send us news at fightclub@sportskeeda.com