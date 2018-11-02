×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pro Wrestle Fest Announces Co-Headliner For nWo Reunion

Lee Walker
CONTRIBUTOR
News
79   //    02 Nov 2018, 22:57 IST

Pro Wrestle Fest announces Sting as their co-headliner the largest nWo reunion ever!
Pro Wrestle Fest announces Sting as their co-headliner the largest nWo reunion ever!

What's the story?

Pro Wrestle Fest announced it's co-headliner for the largest nWo reunion ever. Former nWo member Sting is the co-headliner for the largest nWo reunion ever. Pro Wrestle made the announcement on Facebook. You can view the announcement here.

Pro Wrestle Fest also announced this is the first time Sting will be in the nWo WolfPac (red/black) face paint for the first time on the North East.

Other names that have been announced

Pro Wrestle Fest is taking place March 2nd at the Mohegan Sun in Conneticut. So far, they have announced the following nWo members.

Kevin Nash

Scott Hall

Eric Bishoff 

Jeff Farmer (nWo/Fake Sting)

Nick Patrick (nWo referee) 

Mean Gene Okurland

Jeff Jarrett 

Buff Bagwell

Scott Norton

Scott Steiner

Sean Waltman (Syxx)

The Disciple ( (Brutus The Barber Beefcake)

Lex Luger

Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase 

Virgil

Non-nWo members

Rick Steiner

James Ellsworth

Tickets are currently on sale at prowrestlefest.com. You can purchase combo tickets that include autographs with everyone (minus headliner), exclusive prints, and more. Here is the combo list to date.

Autograph/Combo/Pro Photo Op is as followed.

Sting ($50/$50/$90)

Kevin Nash ($40/$60/$50)

Scott Hall ($40/$60/$50)

Eric Bischoff ($30/$50/$40)

Scott Steiner ($30/$50/$40)

Ted DiBiase $30/$50/$40

Jeff Jarrett ($30/$50/$40)

Sean Waltman ($30/$50/$40)

Mean Gene ($25/$40/$50)

Scott Norton ($25/$40/$50)

Konnan ($25/$40/$50)

Brutus Beefcake ($20/$35/$40)

Nick Patrick ($15/$25/N/A)

NWO Sting ($15/$25/N/A)

Disco Inferno ($15/$25/$40)

Virgil ($15/$25/N/A)

Group Options

Wolf Pack (Photo Op $200.00)

The Outsiders Package (Pro Photo Op and Autos) $130.00

Money Inc (Photo Op $75.00)

NWO Photo Op TBA

More TBA

The Black and White ticket will include the NWO professional photo op, autographs from everyone except the HEADLINER & Vendor Guests.

Buff Bagwell Autograph will be included for free in every GA Ticket.

Send us news at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
Kevin Nash Sting
Lee Walker
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE News: Hulk Hogan teases NWO reunion
RELATED STORY
10 Pro Wrestling Legends who are overrated
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Kayfabe is dead in pro wrestling, and 5 reasons...
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons why WCW lost the Monday Night War
RELATED STORY
5 Pro-Wrestling Shows That You Should Be Watching
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Chris Jericho reveals his NJPW 'dream matches'
RELATED STORY
NJPW: Watch out for White-Okada, Wrestle Kingdom 13
RELATED STORY
5 Next possible directions for The Bullet Club OGs...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Full match card revealed for King of Pro...
RELATED STORY
NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2018: 10 Points To Note
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us