Pro Wrestling News: Adam Page says goodbye to Ring of Honor

Adam Page finished up his commitments to Ring of Honor.

What's the story?

Hangman Page is the latest member of the Ring of Honor roster to say goodbye to the promotion.

Wrestlingnews.co carried a twitter post from Page where he mentioned that he was done with ROH and he thanked the promotion and fans for his time there.

In case you didn't know...

Adam 'Hangman' Page was one of the wrestlers who had stayed with Ring of Honor during its recent resurgence.

Its partnership with NJPW and CMLL helped it stem the tide once free agents like Kevin Steen, El Generico, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong all left.

He was a member of the Decade but truly found his niche as the enforcer type for the Bullet Club.

Over the last few years, Page has operated under the 'Hangman' moniker, teaming with the likes of the Young Bucks, Cody, Marty Scurll and various other members of the Bullet Club.

Page had recently mentioned that he didn't have a desire to sign with WWE at the moment.

He was also a member of the Elite who vowed to all sign together once their current contracts came to an end.

The heart of the matter

Page fought Jeff Cobb for the ROH TV Title at Final Battle on Friday but was unsuccessful in his challenge.

He also fought with the Young Bucks and Cody in a losing effort against Chuck Taylor, Baretta, Jay Lethal and Flip Gordon the next night.

He took to Twitter to express his gratitude:

I had my last ROH match this weekend. Showed up to their training school for a tryout as a scrawny 18 year old. Made a lot of good friends and memories along the way. Thanks everyone.



Full speed ahead. pic.twitter.com/RBti3VjVru — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 17, 2018

The report also mentions that he, like the rest of the Elite, will likely be a member of the potential new promotion All Elite Wrestling once 2019 hits.

What's next?

Since Page, the Bucks and Cody have all confirmed their departures from ROH, it takes a huge piece of the roster away from the company.

The Bullet Club was a big piece of the promotion and its members were often embroiled in feuds for the company's top prizes.

Cody was ROH Champion and a 6-man Tag Team Champion.

The Bucks had numerous reigns as ROH Tag Team Champs and a few runs as 6-man Tag Champs.

Page has a bright future ahead of him and it appears he will be betting on himself rather than attempting to join WWE or another promotion.

Independent Wrestling has been red-hot over the last decade and it will continue to be as long as wrestlers want to do things their own ways.