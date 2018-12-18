×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Wrestling News: Bandido signs with Ring of Honor

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
19   //    18 Dec 2018, 07:32 IST

The talented luchador has signed a deal with ROH.
The talented luchador has signed a deal with ROH.

What's the story?

Free agency has been in full swing over the last few months and December hasn't disappointed.

Mexican star Bandido, who had reportedly been pursued by almost every major promotion in the world, has been signed.

Wrestlingnews.co reports via Luchablog that phenom Bandido has signed a full-time deal with Ring of Honor.

In case you didn't know...

Bandido has been one of the fastest rising stars in the world of professional wrestling over the last few years.

The 23 year-old started out in Mexico but has wrestled all over the world.

He has wrestled for CZW, the Crash Lucha Libre, Dragon Gate, Lucha Libre Elite, AAA, Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

He has been on the WWE's radar and was even at a tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando earlier in the year.

He also was a part of the main event of All In when he teamed with Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix against the Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

The heart of the matter

WWE has been trying to find the next luchador to take over as its top Latino babyface ever since Rey Mysterio left in 2014.

Advertisement

Mysterio has since returned but is towards the end of his career.

Wrestlingnews.co also reports that Bandido was at a round of tryouts at the Performance Center earlier in the year but he opted not to sign with the WWE.

The report also mentions that he will start working for ROH in early 2019.

It also notes that the deal he signed with the company will still allow him to work in Mexico as ROH deals have traditionally allowed wrestlers to work for other promotions with which they have a working relationship.

Bandido had a tryout with the WWE but passed on signing with the company.
Bandido had a tryout with the WWE but passed on signing with the company.

Ring of Honor also recently signed Brody King and PCO to their rosters.

What's next?

WWE allegedly had Bandido in their grasp but were ultimately unable to convince him to sign with them.

He is only 23 so perhaps he felt he had more to do or wanted to do more around the world before signing with WWE.

While WWE is often the end goal for a lot of wrestlers, it isn't always the end all, be all that it used to be.

With several other promotions growing their brand like ROH, MLW, NJPW, Impact and several others doing so, there are more options now than ever before.

Since he is so young, don't be surprised if he does show up in WWE at some point down the road.

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
ROH News: Former WWE Creative signs with Ring of Honor...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: The Elite say goodbye to Ring of Honor
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Cody Rhodes' farewell message to Ring of Honor
RELATED STORY
5 Pro-Wrestling Shows That You Should Be Watching
RELATED STORY
Ring of Honor News: Silas Young possibly leaving by 2019?
RELATED STORY
Seven classic pro wrestling world title matches
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Jim Ross offers hint at possible date...
RELATED STORY
7 Irrepressible "Bad Boys" of pro wrestling
RELATED STORY
10 People who will influence Professional Wrestling in 2019
RELATED STORY
10 things wrestling fans are excited to see in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us