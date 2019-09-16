Pro Wrestling News: Brand new "Eyes Up Here!!" podcast featuring Francine debuting on Monday

Francine's new podcast set for debut on September 16

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling is all set to collaborate with "ECW's Queen of Extreme" Francine for the "Eyes Up Here!!": The Queen's Extreme Podcast". The podcast will be debuting on Monday.

Longtime fans of Extreme Championship Wrestling are no strangers to Francine. She made her first ECW appearance way back in 1994, donning the moniker of "Miss Montgomeryville". An interesting tidbit about Francine that not many are aware of is that she was approached by WWE while she was in ECW. The Wrestling giants wanted her to portray the character of "Sister Love", a valet for Brother Love. Francine's ECW stint saw her manage several wrestlers, most notably Stevie Richards, The Pitbulls, Shane Douglas, and Tommy Dreamer. Back in 2005-06, Francine worked for WWE under the revived ECW brand. She was released from the company on October 12, 2006.

Starting September 16, Francine will join The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling's Chad to discuss a wide variety of topics, from pro-wrestling as well as beyond the business. Listeners will get a sneak peek into Francine's life, her interests, and much more. Some of the segments on the podcast would be related to Pro Wrestling, Disney, entertainment, and reality TV. A new podcast will be up every Monday, beginning September 16. Francine's podcast will feature a popular EXTREME legend as a special guest.

Check out the preview episode on this link.

Make sure to check back for a special Patreon subscription which will allow you to get the episode in video form as well as an audio file.

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast debuted over four years ago in January 2015. It has been included in Rollingstone.com's "18 Pro Wrestling Podcasts To Follow".

