Pro Wrestling News: Brody King on PCO rejoining Villain Enterprises at Final Battle, fans picking his 6-Man Tag Team Championship opponents at The Experience

Brody King

Ring of Honor held a live AMA (ask me anything) on their Reddit page with Brody King. King is part of Villian Enterprises with Flip Gordon, PCO, and Marty Scurll. King is also currently one-third of the Ring Of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions with Marty Scurll and PCO.

ROH hosts AMA with Brody King on Reddit.

Reddit ROH AMA Question 1: Will Villain Enterprises have PCO's back at Final Battle?

During the AMA on Reddit, I asked Brody King two questions, and King answered them both.My first question came as a result of what happened at Ring of Honor's Glory by Honor pay-per-view

At Glory By Honor, there was a number one contender's tournament where the winner would go on to face the ROH Heavyweight Champion at Final Battle. The finals would come down to Villain Enterprise members Marty Scurll and PCO. Toward the end of the match, Brody King and Flip Gordon attacked PCO to help Scurll win. However, PCO still won the tournament and will get a shot at the Ring Of Honor World Heavyweight Title at Final Battle Friday, December 13th. Below is the question with King's response.

Its_just_walker: Brody King, Will you and Villian Enterprises have PCO's back at Final Battle?

brodyxking1: We always have each other's backs. He was just, unfortunately, going against the boss that night.

Question one and answer from Brody King

Reddit ROH AMA Question 2: Is King worried about who the fans will pick to take on Villain Enterprises for the Six-Man Tag Team Titles?

My second question came after learning that Ring Of Honor will be doing The Experience, an interactive show where fans vote for all the matches. One of the voting experiences includes letting fans vote for who Villain Enterprises will face for the Six-Man Tag Team Titles. If you'd like to vote, you can click here to pick Villain Enterprise's opponents.

Its_just_walker: Is VE worried about who fans will pick to battle for the Six-Man Tag Team Titles?

brodyxking1: I think we've beat almost everyone on that list. So no, not at all.

Question two and King's answer

Voting for Ring Of Honor's The Experience ends Wednesday, October 30th. The results will be revealed at The Experience on Saturday, November 2nd. Comment below if you're going to vote and who you're going to vote for to face Villain Enterprises for the Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

