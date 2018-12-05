Pro Wrestling News: British wrestling legend Dynamite Kid passes away on his 60th birthday

Dynamite Kid has passed away aged 60

After battling with health issues for several years, it's with a heavy heart we can confirm that English wrestling icon Tommy Billington, better known as Dynamite Kid, has passed away on his 60th birthday.

Dynamite Kid started out his wrestling career in the year 1975. However, his first televised match in the Professional Wrestling Industry didn't take place until the very next year, in a match that saw him lose by technical knockout to veteran "Strongman" Alan Dennison after injuring his throat on the top ring rope.

In his early days, Kid won the British Lightweight Title and the Welterweight Title in 1977 and 1978 respectively and his matches for Stampede Wrestling also made a huge impact on the entire industry.

In 1980, courtesy of Stu Hart and Stampede Wrestling switching their business relationship from IPW to New Japan Pro Wrestling, Dynamite Kid made his debut for NJPW and quite possibly had one of the most memorable feuds' of all time with the debuting Tiger Mask, who in his first match, shocked the world by defeating Kid. The two men would also compete on several other occasions thereby helping in solidifying Junior Heavyweight Wrestling on the map.

In 1984, Dynamite Kid made his WWF debut and during his run with the company, Kid was mostly known for teaming up with Davey Boy Smith as the British Bulldogs. Together the duo would win the WWF Tag Team Championships on one solitary occasion as well.

Despite the exact cause of death still being unknown, WWE legend Dynamite Kid, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 60 after battling with a number of health issues for the past several years, having been left in a wheelchair following his retirement from the sport.

The Lancashire born star was quite arguably one of the greatest high-fliers to ever grace the squared circle and eventually cemented his place as one of the icons of Professional Wrestling in the 1980s'.

UK wrestling trainer Marty Jones took to Twitter in order to confirm Kid's death and that too on his 60th birthday:

It's with great sadness I have to inform you all that THE "DYNAMITE KID" TOMMY BILLINGTON ON HIS BIRTHDAY HAS PASSED AWAY.. A TRUE BRITISH AMBASSADOR FOR WRESTLING WORLDWIDE RIP "KID' CONDOLENCES TO MARK & HIS FAMILY MARTY JONES pic.twitter.com/TRYbBTpTgf — Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) December 5, 2018

Dynamite Kid will truly go down as one of the greatest Pro Wrestlers to ever grace the ring and the business and his contributions to the industry will never be forgotten. We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our condolences to Tommy Billington's family.

Rest in Peace, Dynamite Kid.

