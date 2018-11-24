Pro Wrestling News: Former WWE Star competing in tournament in Pakistan

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 236 // 24 Nov 2018, 10:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Promotion Ring of Pakistan will hold its second tournament in the beginning of December.

What's the story?

Former WWE and Impact wrestler Chris Masters will be one of 20 International wrestlers to compete in a tournament at the Ring of Pakistan show.

According to a report from WrestlingINC.com and Ring of Pakistan's twitter, the 20 wrestlers will battle it out for a Heavyweight Title belt during two shows on December 7th and 9th respectively.

In case you didn't know...

According to their website, Ring of Pakistan is the first sports entertainment company that promotes pro wrestling in Pakistan.

They put on their first major show in Pakistan in 2017. At the event, 25 wrestlers from over 18 countries participated.

Among the prominent wrestlers known worldwide, Wade Barrett, Carlito and Masters participated in the event in 2017.

The promotion's mission statement is to promote pro wrestling in Pakistan, offer that platform of sports entertainment to local athletes and enhance and improve the image of Pakistan.

The heart of the matter

The report states that because of the success of the first show earlier this year, they will be putting on two more shows this year on December 7th and December 9th.

On December 7th, the show will take place at the KMC Sports Complex at Karachi. The second show on December 9th will take place at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore.

At the show, the promotion will be holding a tournament with 20 international wrestlers. The winner will receive a title belt shown on the promotion's twitter account.

More than 20 International Wrestlers to FIGHT in Ring Of Pakistan for World Heavy Weight Champion Title Belt Season

7th December 2 Karachi

9th December Lahore

"کون اس قیمتی بیلٹ کے فاتح ہونے والا ہے"#wrestlingcomeshome #ringofpakistan #wrestlinginpakistan #pakistanprowrestling pic.twitter.com/ihBQVwIGjD — Ring Of Pakistan (@ringofpakistan) November 22, 2018

A few of the other wrestlers who have appeared on television with Impact Wrestling and WWE include Ho Ho Lun, who competed in the Cruiserweight Classic and Masters.

Masters has appeared for both WWE and Impact.

Another performer, Tom La Ruffa, performed as Sylvester Lefort for NXT and as Basile Baraka in Impact.

Wrestler KC Spinelli has appeared for Impact on numerous broadcasts this year.

RIP also claims that wrestlers from India, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France will appear at the tournament.

What's next?

Since the first show was reportedly a big success, entertaining a second such event is definitely a smart move.

Handing out a title also sets a precedent in the promotion and gives it a major title to defend at shows in the future.

Any time a country that hasn't normally had pro wrestling as an entertainment outlet and starts to do so, it's an enormous step in the right direction.

Ho Ho Lun stated during his interviews before the Cruiserweight Classic that Hong Kong didn't have pro wrestling and that's what inspired him to branch out in his career.

Pro Wrestling as entertainment should be universal, but a lot of us who have had access to it throughout our lives have likely taken it for granted at some point.

Any country that wants to put on shows should be commended, helped and encouraged.

While the entertainment value of pro wrestling may sometimes be silly to those who don't watch it or really understand it, its impact on a culture cannot be discounted.

It can take our minds off of things in our lives that might not be ideal. It can entertain us for its sport or its entertainment value.

Saudi Arabia recently held two big shows with the WWE and now Pakistan has had success with one and potentially two big shows this year.

Some wrestling fans (including me sometimes) often forget that there are tons of promotions between the WWE in the US and NJPW in Japan throughout the world.