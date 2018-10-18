Pro Wrestling News: Full card for NWA 70th Anniversary Show

The revival of the NWA rolls on with huge ALL IN rematch!

What's the story?

The NWA ramps up its revival started by 'Ten Pounds of Gold' by hosting it's own pay-per-view event on its 70th Anniversary. Not only will new champion Cody [Rhodes] be defending his title against former champ Nick Aldis, but two more of the NWA's historic and prestigious titles will be reintroduced.

In case you didn't know...

Dave Lagana and Billy Corgan revived the NWA and did something incredible with it. They started the 'Ten Pounds of Gold' series of Youtube videos on the NWA channel and documented the travels and title defenses of first champion Tim Storm, and former champion Nick Aldis. Bringing the NWA Title back to relevance.

Aldis held the title for a long, long time but dropped it to Cody at the huge independent wrestling event ALL IN, in one of the nights biggest moments.

The heart of the matter

A fantastic card has been put together by the NWA for its big 70th-anniversary show, with a Best of Three Falls match between Cody and Nick Aldis as the main event!

The rest of the card isn't looking too shabby either with Jazz returning to in-ring action to defend the NWA Women's Championship against ALL IN standout Penelope Ford.

Eight men will also compete in a mini-tournament for the NWA National Title, with Willie Mack, Jay Bradley, Mike Parrow, Ricky Starks, Sam Shaw, Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara all in the running.

The full card is below!

NWA Champion Cody vs. Nick Aldis – Best of Three Falls.

NWA Women’s Champion Jazz vs. Penelope Ford.

Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Mike Parrow vs. Ricky Starks – NWA National Title Match A.

Sam Shaw vs. Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara – NWA National Title Match B.

Match A and B Winners face to crown new NWA National Champion.

Tim Storm vs. Pretty Peter Avalon.

Crimson & Jax Dane (with Road Warrior Animal) open challenge.

Laredo Kid Vs. Barrett Brown

Former NWA Champions Jeff Jarrett, Blue Demon Jr., Tim Storm, and Dory Funk Jr, will all be in attendance at the event as well.

What's next?

The NWA 70th Anniversary Show takes place this coming Sunday, October 21st, in Nashville, Tennessee and can be streamed live from the FITE TV app