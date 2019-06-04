Pro Wrestling News: Japanese Wrestling veteran passes away following motorcycle accident

Atsushi Aoki

What's the story?

Japanese wrestling veteran Atsushi Aoki has unfortunately passed away at the age of 41 following a motorcycle accident.

In case you didn't know...

Atsushi Aoki began his Pro Wrestling career with top Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH in 2005 and went on to become a two-time winner of the Global Junior Heavyweight Tag League. He also held the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on two different occasions during his 7-year run with the company.

In December of 2012, Aoki jumped ship to All Japan Pro Wrestling and established himself as one of the top Jr. Heavyweight stars of the promotion, as he won the AJPW Jr. Heavyweight Championship four times and the All Asia Tag Team Championships three times.

Aoki briefly worked for top Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA and New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well.

The heart of the matter

On 3rd June, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, former four-time AJPW Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Atsushi Aoki was pronounced dead following an unfortunate motorcycle accident.

The 41-year-old veteran was in his sixth year as an AJPW star and was in his fourth reign as the Jr. Heavyweight Champion of the promotion, however, due to his unfortunate death, the AJPW Jr. Heavyweight Championship has now been vacated.

Several stars from the Pro Wrestling universe, including WWE's Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong, and Shane Thorn have taken to social media to comment on Aoki's passing away.

It is with great sadness we confirm Atsushi Aoki has passed away. Thank you for everything. May you rest in peace. 💙 pic.twitter.com/GmMGpK4sMT — 全日本プロレス (English) (@alljapan_eng) June 4, 2019

Crushed. Thanks for being an amazing opponent and person... https://t.co/M8pkNWRTVd #AtstushiAoki — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) June 4, 2019

New Japan Pro Wrestling was deeply saddened today by the tragic passing of All Japan Pro Wrestling's Atsushi Aoki. Our deepest sympathies go to his friends, family and fans. pic.twitter.com/2aVwCu7EVt — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 4, 2019

Really Saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Atsushi Aoki.



I had the chance to wrestle him and be around him training and at shows. a top pro who from watching him and training with him made me get the most out of everything.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Q5QZMl3j8g — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) June 4, 2019

Shocked. I’m reading that Atsushi Aoki has passed away in Japan after a motorcycle accident. I had the privilege to share the ring with Aoki many times. Phenomenally talented, good hearted. Damn. This is stunning. https://t.co/xBviFx5005 — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) June 4, 2019

My first trainer in Japan and believed in us enough to give us our first title match. Great wrestler and a great friend! Heartbroken and I’m really going to miss him. Thank you for everything Aoki. https://t.co/etLd2vZsTm — Shane Solo (@ShaneThorneWWE) June 4, 2019

What's next?

Upon Atsushi Aoki's death, the AJPW Jr. Heavyweight Championship has now been vacated and it is likely that AJPW will crown a new champion in the near future. Aoki's death certainly comes as one of the most devastating moments in 2019. That being said, we at Sportskeeda extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Atsushi Aoki.