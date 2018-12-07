Pro Wrestling News: Jim Ross offers hint at possible date for All In 2

Cody and crew are making plans for the second All In event.

What's the story?

All In was the most successful independent pro wrestling show in wrestling history.

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks put it on in September of this year and it appears that another installment is in the cards.

Ringsidenews.com noted that Jim Ross mentioned on his podcast, the Ross Report, that he heard rumblings from the Bucks and Cody that May 2019 might be the target month for the second All In event.

In case you missed it . . .

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks of the Bullet Club acted as promoters for All In.

It was held in Chicago, Illinois and had an attendance of 11,000+, making it the largest independent wrestling event in history in terms of attendance.

The PPV provided matchups like the "Over the Budget Battle Royal" with the winner facing ROH Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal later on the card, a tag team match between rivals the Briscoes and SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) and Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero (Pentagon, Jr.).

It also featured Cody winning the NWA Championship off of Nick Aldis (Magnus from TNA) as well as a main event featuring the Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi defeating the trio of Rey Mysterio, Bandido and Rey Fenix (Fenix).

The card featured 11 matches in all. Cody and the Young Bucks are currently free agents at year's end and their futures are unknown. That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from overflowing.

The heart of the matter

Ross has been linked to the potential All Elite Wrestling promotion that may/may not be starting up once Cody and the Bucks become free agents.

Ross, Chris Jericho and Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars' owner Shad Khan, were also rumored to be involved in one manner or another.

Fueling that rumor were the trademarks of several All In related names in November.

Ross has his ear to the ground when it concerns the Bucks and Cody, and he offered up a possible time for the next rumored All In event:

“I’ve heard through the grapevine that All In 2 will happen, perhaps as early as May 2019. All on the rumor mill. I can’t imagine, as successful as it seems that All In was there in Chicago, why wouldn’t you want to have another one?

Ross also mentioned that a lot of it will obviously be dependent upon the shoulders of Cody and the Bucks:

“I think that one a year is plenty. You don’t want to wear out the theme. The challenging part of this is for the booker types, like Cody and The Young Bucks, who like to be creative and like to book.”

Ross is also a free agent once his contract with NJPW and AXS TV expires at year's end.

What's next?

First things first, the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes need to finish up their contractual obligations to both NJPW and ROH.

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks have been keeping the wrestling world waiting for several reasons.

Once their obligations are fulfilled, then they can focus completely on their next moves. If Ross is to be believed, as well as all the signs that have arisen within the last few months, then putting on another All In event certainly seems to be at the forefront of the minds of the bookers of the Elite.

Having another event would also bring more eyes to a potential new promotion. And like Ross said, why wouldn't they try to have a second one after the success of the first one? It also leads some credence to the idea that no, the Elite will not be signing with the WWE in 2019. Anything is possible, so we can only believe the rumors until they do or do not sign on the dotted line.

