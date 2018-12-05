Pro Wrestling News: Kenny Omega to be the subject of upcoming HBO Documentary

The current IWGP Heavyweight Champion is making more waves in pro wrestling.

What's the story?

Toronto musician Joseph Shabson mentioned on the Kreative Kontrol podcast that he composed the score for an upcoming HBO documentary that focuses on a professional wrestler.

Just who is the subject of the documentary?

None other than one of the best wrestlers in the world and the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega, if you don't know already, is one of the best wrestlers not currently signed to the WWE.

HIs contract expires at the end of January 2019.

But that's less than two months away.

Since Omega has been lighting the world on fire outside of the WWE, a lot of eyes have taken notice.

It appears that even eyes outside of the world of pro wrestling have noticed, as HBO will be producing its second such documentary focusing on a professional wrestler/wrestlers.

Their first leap into a wrestling documentary involved industry icon Andre the Giant.

It was very successful and thus HBO decided to green-light another one.

The heart of the matter

HBO is venturing into pro wrestling once again as they are currently filming a documentary featuring Omega.

Shabson only revealed a few things about the HBO documentary on the podcast:

“I just finished a documentary about a wrestler. That’s going to be coming out on HBO in the New Year, which is going to be really exciting.

Although the Best Bout Machine will certainly be a focus of the documentary, it might also involve one of his best friends.

“It’s a wrestler named Kenny Omega. He’s a wrestler from Winnipeg, but went to Japan and formed this tag team called the Golden Lovers, which was sort of like the first ever q**er storyline in wrestling. He’s a pretty incredible dude; I was really happy with scoring that.”

If the Golden Lovers' partnership is either the main focus or part of the focus, then Kota Ibushi will likely also be featured in some fashion.

What's next?

Any time an outside outlet takes an interest in pro wrestling, it usually can only be a positive for the industry as a whole.

The business has boomed over the last decade, and not just in the United States.

Pro wrestling has boomed on practically every continent, but some have boomed more than others.

Japan has been a hotbed of pro wrestling for almost as long as the WWE/WWF and it's top star is apparently going to be a part of a documentary on HBO.

Getting more eyes on the product is always something Vince McMahon loves and the Andre the Giant documentary was seen as a success for both HBO and WWE.

Although not much else has been revealed about the nature of the documentary, it's impact will ultimately be determined by what the main focus/focuses of it will be.

If it focuses on Omega mainly as a wrestler, then it will have a great benefit on the business, Omega and NJPW.

The Golden Lovers have been an important tag team in NJPW and will be a part of the documentary.

If it focuses a great deal on the Golden Lovers and the ambiguous nature of their relationship, then that will have an even greater impact on popular culture and society as a whole.

Although it wasn't the first-ever attempt at a same-sex tag team (Billy and Chuck from the early 2000s), the Golden Lovers have had people talking ever since they reunited earlier this year.

Hopefully, more information will be released in the near future.

Whatever the main focus turns out to be, you can never get enough Kenny Omega, at least in my opinion.

