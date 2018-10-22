Pro Wrestling News: New NWA National Champion crowned at 70th Anniversary Show

Willie Mack following his NWA National Championship win

What's the story?

Sunday night in Nashville, top Independent star Willie Mack made history at the 70th Anniversary of the NWA by winning the recently reintroduced NWA National Championship.

In case you didn't know...

The NWA National Championship was first established in the year 1980 in the NWA-affiliated Georgia Championship Wrestling and was defended within the territorial region in which GCW operated.

However, after WWF purchased GCW, the NWA National Championship was awarded to Ted DiBiase. Throughout the years, the NWA National Championship has also been held by the likes of Tully Blanchard, Phil Shatter - who held the title for a total of 763 days over a solitary reign - and Kahagas, who was the last NWA National Champion before the title was vacated in 2017.

The heart of the matter

At NWA's 70th Anniversary Show, Willie Mack made history by winning the NWA National Championship, pinning Samuel Shaw in the finals of a championship tournament which determined the 21st NWA National Champion.

Prior to their championship match, both Mack and Shaw won their respective fatal four-way matches to advance to the final, as 'Chocolate Thunder' eventually won the title in a back-and-forth contest that saw Mack coming out on top following two stunners to become the new champion at the Tennessee Fairgrounds.

Mack, who is best remembered for his work on the Indie Circuit and Lucha Underground, made his Impact Wrestling debut very recently and also challenged for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year in Ring of Honor.

What's next?

Willie Mack's title win is definitely a historic and triumphant championship victory, given how prestigious the NWA National Championship has been throughout the years. And now that Mack has finally got his hands on some gold, it'll be interesting to note the challengers who step up to the plate and compete for the NWA National Championship.

