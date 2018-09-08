Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Wrestling News: New NWA World Champion Cody Rhodes to write a book

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
91   //    08 Sep 2018, 01:24 IST

C
Cody captured the NWA World Championship at ALL IN

What's the story?

The newly christened NWA World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes will write a book, the former WWE Superstar has revealed.

In case you didn't know

Cody is a former WWE Superstar, debuting on screens in 2007, and capturing the World Tag Team Championships later that same year.

During his run with the company, the grandson of a plumber won the Intercontinental Championship twice, before leaving in 2016.

After leaving, Cody has become one of the biggest stars on the Independent wrestling scene, competing in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well as stints in IMPACT Wrestling.

Last month, Cody and The Young Bucks hosted the Independent super show ALL IN, which received great reviews from fans.

At ALL IN, Cody defeated Nick Aldis to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the same title his father held over 30 years prior.

The heart of the matter

Cody broke the news via a tweet, with concept art from the upcoming book.

The designs implied this will be a children's book, with illustrations of a young Cody, alongside younger versions of Matt and Nick Jackson.

The tweet also reveals a drawing of Cody's father, the American Dream - Dusty Rhodes, who died in 2015.

The book will be illustrated by Dylan Coburn, who has worked as a character designer for 'Ash vs The Evil Dead' and has worked as a storyboard artist for Jason Statham's blockbuster - The Meg.

The book will also be illustrated by Erica Weisz, the founder of Trism books, who has also written wrestling children's books in the past with Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks.

What's next?

No official release date has been given for the book, though The American Nightmare has promised a Spring release for next year.

Are you looking forward to the book release? Have your say in the comments.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
