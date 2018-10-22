Pro Wrestling News: Nick Aldis regains the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 221 // 22 Oct 2018, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nick Aldis is a two-time NWA World Champion

What's the story?

At the NWA 70th Anniversary show, Nick Aldis became a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion after defeating and regaining the championship belt from the now-former champion Cody Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

On 1st September 2018, Cody Rhodes won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in historic fashion at his self-financed wrestling show, All In, which to date remains as the hottest Independent Wrestling event of all time.

With his historic win in Illinois, Cody joined the elusive list of NWA World Heavyweight Champions, including the likes of Harley Race, Ken Shamrock, and his own late-great father Dusty Rhodes.

The heart of the matter

At today's NWA 70th Anniversary show, Cody Rhodes's run as a triple champion was shortlived as 'The American Nightmare' lost the NWA World Heavyweight Championship back to Nick Aldis in what was Cody's first title defence.

Having initially collided in September, Cody and Aldis squared-off in a highly anticipated 2-out-of-3 Falls rematch in the main event of NWA's grand 70th Anniversary show in Nashville. As seen, the first fall of the match occurred when Cody tapped out to Aldis's King’s Lynn Cloverleaf.

However, Cody eventually tied things up after connecting with the Cross Rhodes for a three-count and making the score 1-1. Aldis finally scored the final fall of the match via a Small Package to win back the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and become a two-time champion.

With Cody suffering a loss, the Bullet Club Elite member is no longer a Triple Champion, having already won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with The Young Bucks earlier in the year and the IWGP US Title from Juice Robinson at Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

What's next?

Cody Rhodes' defeat definitely comes in as a shock, given that fans expected 'The American Nightmare' to defend his title against some of the finest wrestlers from all around the globe. However, we can surely count on Nick Aldis to continue the trend of defending the NWA World Title for various promotions.

What do you think about Cody's title loss? Let us know below in the comments!