Pro Wrestling News: Popular wrestler announces retirement after multiple injuries

Kid Lykos

What's the story?

At the recently concluded ATTACK! Pro Wrestling show, English Professional Wrestler Kid Lykos officially announced his retirement from Pro Wrestling at a very young age of just 22.

In case you didn't know...

Kid Lykos began his professional wrestling career in the year 2011 and mostly wrestled under the banner of Combat Sports Federation. In the early stages of his career, Lykos made appearances for ATTACK! and by 2014, he had ditched the Lykos persona and started competing under the name of Ethan Silver.

Under his new moniker, Silver quickly rose to the top in the UK scene, as he influenced himself to execute more and more risk-taking maneuvers and eventually impressed the UK audience with his high flying abilities.

Throughout his Professional Wrestling career, Kid Lykos was best known for his time as part of the Calamari Catch Kings tag team (commonly known as CCK), along with Chris Brookes and current NXT UK star, Travis Banks. Having formed the group in 2016, CCK won tag team gold for promotions such as ATTACK! and by 2017, the group's popularity expanded all across the UK Wrestling scene.

So much so, that CCK became a mainstay tag team in PROGRESS Wrestling and even ccaptured the PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Championships as well. The group also competed for Over The Top Wrestling and RevPro UK.

The heart of the matter

On Wednesday night's ATTACK! Pro Wrestling show, 22-year-old Kid Lykos shockingly announced his retirement from the Professional Wrestling industry, as it looks like the Englishman now wants to step away from the sport to avoid further injuries to his already severely damaged body.

Lykos' injury problems began at OTT’s WrestleRama show against the Kings of The North, as he missed the month of October of 2018 with the injury but quickly got back to action by November. This eventually led to him missing the first half of 2018, as the former PROGRESS Tag Team Champion wouldn't wrestle till June of 2018.

As it turned out, Lykos' body couldn't keep up with the damage and injuries anymore and he eventually decided to call it a career at just 22 years old. This definitely comes in as shocking and sad news at the same time, given how talented Lykos is inside the squared circle.

Nah but on a real these photos are a selection from the last 3 years alone. Madness. The best job in the world. Sucks to go pic.twitter.com/YA3kTFaaMs — Kid Lykos キッド・ライコス (@KidLykos) April 17, 2019

What's next?

The UK Independent scene will definitely miss Kid Lykos and CCK, however, at this point we hope that Lykos' body recovers as quickly as possible and he gets back to his absolute best.