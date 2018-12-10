Pro Wrestling News: WOW women's wrestling promotion to debut on AXS TV next month

WOW takes flight on AXS TV next month.

What's the story?

Women of Wrestling is an all-women's promotion that has been in business since 2000.

It has been available via syndication in some American markets but never had a national television deal.

Prowrestling.com reports that the promotion will debut on AXS TV on January 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

In case you didn't know...

The WOW promotion has been started as a spiritual successor to the original GLOW of the 1980s.

Former WWE superstar Ivory was a member of the previous show.

Netflix created a show based on the one made famous in the 1980s and it has had two seasons thus far.

The Women of Wrestling promotion has been around since 2000 but hasn't been available to everyone, either inside or outside of the United States.

The promotion is backed by Los Angeles Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss as Executive Producer and was created by David McClane, the man who created GLOW.

Prominent wrestlers who have previously been involved include Marti Belle, Jessicka Havok, Winter/Katie Lea Burchill and current champion, Santana Garrett.

The heart of the matter

The report mentions that the characters often take on life as superheroes or supervillains, many of which may be a little outlandish.

It also mentions that it is likely due to it being the creation of the same man who created GLOW.

Tessa Blanchard noted that she signed with the promotion back in September, but recently retweeted a post from AXS TV regarding the trailer for the upcoming debut of the promotion on AXS TV:

From the founder of the ’80s hit TV series and cult classic GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling), comes “WOW-Women Of Wrestling” (WOW) - the only nationally televised all-female professional wrestling series. Coming Friday, January 18th to AXS TV! 😈💪🏼 #womenofwrestling pic.twitter.com/V6WBzKP6lH — AXS TV (@AXSTV) December 8, 2018

Prowrestling.com notes that the company may take a more serious tone than its predecessor, GLOW.

It also mentions that Blanchard has taken on a role of a trainer with the company.

In the video trailer, Blanchard confronts current WOW Champion Santana Garrett and says she's coming for the title.

Buss also mentioned her excitement for the promotion's television debut through a press release from AXS TV:

“Tessa enhances and elevates our athletic roster of talent beyond measure and we can hardly wait to showcase her skills in the series set to broadcast on Mark Cuban’s AXS TV.”

AXS.com noted that they taped the first season of the show in October of this year and will start to air it in January.

What's next?

There are several promotions in the U.S. that feature all women performers.

Shine, Shimmer and Women's Superstars Uncensored are a few of the bigger promotions that are well-known throughout the industry.

Tessa Blanchard will be a featured performer for WOW now that it has a TV deal.

None have a nationally-syndicated television deal, but it appears WOW will be the first.

There have been several advancements in women's wrestling over the last 15 years and WWE has improved its women's divisions by leaps and bounds.

Any time a promotion lands a television deal, it helps the industry as a whole.

Competition is good for any business and a promotion that can get broadcast on TV helps broaden the sport for fans.

The promotion might have some bizarre characters, but everyone can't be the same.

If they were, it would be boring.

Characters like the Undertaker, Kane, Mankind and Bray Wyatt were strange but that was/is their main appeal.

Character-driven promotions are great for the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling.

It worked for Lucha Underground and has worked for WWE and Impact Wrestling.

Having people like Jeanie Buss and Mark Cuban behind them doesn't hurt either.