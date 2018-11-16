×
Pro Wrestling Rumor Mill: ROH's Silas Young reveals his contract is up at the end of the year

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
45   //    16 Nov 2018, 09:32 IST

Where will Silas Young ply his trade in 2019?
What's the story?

Silas Young is one of a batch of many Ring of Honor stars that will see his contract expire once the calendar turns to 2019.

The Last Real Man in Professional Wrestling revealed in an interview with WrestlingInc that like many ROH stars, his contract will expire once 2018 ends.

Will he stay where he has for the last six years or will he sign with WWE?

In case you didn't know...

Silas Young has been a mid-card staple of ROH since 2012. He's a two-time ROH Television Champion and has been an entertaining heel when paired with the likes of the Beer City Bruiser and Bully Ray.

He's never held the ROH Heavyweight Championship but has always been a reliable wrestler. His gimmick of being the 'Last Real Man in Professional Wrestling' is entertaining as he mocks the new skinny jean wearing, hipster man-scaping men that have emerged over the last decade.

Just like Young, the contract of the Young Bucks, Cody, Shane Taylor and Jay Lethal also come to an end on December 31.

He might not be as sought after as the Bucks or Cody, but he'd be a valuable act for whichever company secures his services.

The heart of the matter

Inside the ring, Young is a no-nonsense bruiser who has a finisher named 'Misery'. He's good on the mic and has a mix of power moves and some high-flying ones thrown in also.

Even though he is 40, he's still in wrestling shape and his gimmick puts him ahead of some wrestlers whose main quality is 'good wrestler'.

Silas Young has been teaming with Bully Ray for the last few months.
With the signing of so many ROH wrestlers over the last five years, he could easily be one of the under-the-radar signings if he does opt to join the WWE.

NXT is always looking for new acts with experience to help put over some of the less experienced members at the Performance Center and Young could be someone who could help in that regard.

NXT will also need more heels once Tomasso Ciampa, Lars Sullivan and the members of the Undisputed Era move up to the main roster.

What's next?

As with all impending free agents, the next step is to finish out their obligations to their respective promotions.

For Young and the other members of ROH, that takes place at Final Battle on December 14, 2018 in New York, New York.

Young hasn't been booked in a match for the event, but there is still a month to build to one. The main event has Jay Lethal defending the ROH Heavyweight Championship against Cody. Whoever does not walk away with the gold might be taking their talents elsewhere.

Other members who also take part with NJPW (like the Young Bucks and Cody) might have some dates with that company to finish up as Wrestle Kingdom 13 takes place in January.

