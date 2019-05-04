Ranking all the members of Bullet Club from worst to best

The Bullet Club is for life everyone!

As of 3rd May, 2019, Bullet Club is celebrating their sixth anniversary together as a group and ever since the faction's inception in 2013, fans of the faction have had the chance of witnessing several notable members join the group's ranks and eventually bid farewell to the faction as well.

Things initially started off at Wrestling Dontaku, 2013, when current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor (then known as Prince Devitt in NJPW) turned heel for the very first time and joined forces with 'The Underboss' Bad Luck Fale. The two men, shortly afterward, were joined by Tama Tonga and Karl Anderson and within absolutely no time, Bullet Club took over New Japan Pro Wrestling and became an instant hit in the Pro Wrestling business.

Throughout the years, Bullet Club has been generally known for its work with NJPW, however, the group has also had their fair share of success on the independent circuit and has massively expanded their brand in the US due to their work with Ring of Honor. So much so, that at one point in time even WWE had their own version of BC when they formed The Club with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers and later formed The Balor Club with Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

The current incarnation of The BC consists of superstars such as Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, and OGs Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale. And given the fact that Bullet Club is celebrating their sixth anniversary together as a group, this seems like the perfect timing to once again rank the Bullet Club's members, something which we haven't done since 2016.

That being said, Bullet Club is for life everyone. Too Sweet Me!

#25 Frankie Kazarian

Frankie Kazarian on his first night in the Bullet Club

Frankie Kazarian had a one-month long run in the Bullet Club and his only motive to join the faction was to make sure that his long-term friend Christopher Daniels wins the ROH World Title off Adam Cole and that is exactly what happened.

Kazarian didn't exactly have the best of runs as part of The BC, therefore, I have decided to rank him right at the bottom.

#24 Rey Bucanero

Rey Bucanero (far left) with the Bullet Club

Rey Bucanero was another member who didn't stick for too long in Bullet Club but was around with the likes of the original incarnation of the group with the likes of Devitt and Tonga. Bucanero didn't really do too much during his time with the group either.

#23 Bone Soldier

At least he did something!

The Bone Soldier has been the Bullet Club's classic logo for a long, long time now, however, the man formerly known as Captain New Japan isn't someone whom you should take seriously. And to start off his run in the BC, then leader Kenny Omega infamously labeled this man as an "Intergalactic Disaster". Not exactly something you want to hear from your own leader right from the get-go. Nevertheless, Bone Soldier was basically BC's fall guy and that's exactly what he did. Take pinfall losses to the superior stars of NJPW.

