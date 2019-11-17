RetroMania Wrestling, official sequel to WrestleFest arcade game announced

RetroMania! Photo credit: RetroSoft Studios

During the "Golden Era" of wrestling, WWE produced an arcade game in 1991 called WrestleFest. RetroSoft Studios has created a sequel to WrestleFest with RetroMania. Retrosoft Studios announced it is the official sequel to the 1991 classic. You can watch the announcement below.

About the game

RetroMania picks up where its predecessor, WrestleFest, left off. RetroMania will be a 2D style wrestling game, and it looks great. The game will have 12-16 superstars with more available later on in DLC. The gameplay includes 2-8 players and will have match types such as one on one, two on two, story mode and battle royale.

Who is in the game?

The roster to RetroMania is unique. The game includes not one, but two different wrestling promotions! Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore was first to sign on with the game. However, NWA will be joining the game as well with NWA Power! Both promotions will have their rings, and sets in the game. The game also features Austin Idols Universal Wrestling School ring too.

Along with two different promotions in the game, it gives the game an incredible list of stars for the roster of the game. House of Hardcore includes Tommy Dreamer, The bWo's Stevie Richards, Hollywood Nova, and Blue Meanie. NWA Power's roster includes Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, and NWA Legend Austin Idol, and The Road Warriors Hawk and Animal.Other notable names include Johnny Retro (fka John Morrison), Zack Sabre Jr, and more to be named later. Those in the game will also have multiple ring attires as well.

NWA Power arena with Nick Aldis

Tommy Dreamer and the House of Hardcore

When is the game available?

The game will be available in 2020 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. To stay up to date on RetroMania, you can go to https://www.retromaniawrestling.com/. You can also follow them on Twitter at @Retrosoftstudio, like them on Facebook here, and on Instagram at @retrosoftstudios. Lastly, you can watch some gameplay footage on their YouTube Channel here.

