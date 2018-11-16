Ring of Honor News: Silas Young possibly leaving by 2019?

The Last Real Man in professional wrestling could find himself repping the Black and Yellow soon

What's the story?

Silas Young has been a big part of Ring of Honor for quite some time now. The Last Real Man has competed with some of the company's best and brightest, but it looks like he may be looking for other avenues soon.

In case you didn't know...

While he had a two-year stint with the company between 2007-2009, Silas Young's second run with Ring of Honor was where he skyrocketed into stardom. In 2012, he came back with a new chip on his shoulder, dubbing himself The Last Real Man in professional wrestling. Young participated in some high-level feuds for the company, taking on both of the Briscoe Brothers early on in his second run.

Young would then move on to current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who at the time was the holder of ROH's Television Championship. While he was unsuccessful in capturing the title there, he would finally win it at the end of 2017, knocking off Kenny King in the process.

Most will probably remember Young for his epic feuds with Dalton Castle and Jay Lethal, two of Ring of Honor's latest World Champions. Though he never won the title, Silas Young was always going head to head with stars at that level.

Most assumed that Young would hold the ROH World Championship over his head one day. However, now it seems he may be looking for some gold in a different promotion.

The heart of the matter

During the latest episode of Wrestling Inc's WINCLY Podcast, Silas Young revealed that his contract is up at the end of 2018.

My contract's up at the end of the year. I'm not opposed to talking to either side. When it comes down to it, it's a business at the end of the day. You've gotta go with what's best for you and your family. I love Ring of Honor. I feel like there's things there that I'd like to accomplish still. Saying that, nothing's set in stone.

Silas Young continued to praise Ring of Honor, but also stated that he's keeping his options open.

What's next?

Silas Young is nearing 40 at this point, and this could very well be his last chance at a career in the WWE. If he wants to make it there, it's now or never. On the other side, with so many top stars leaving the company right now, Young may also be poised to sit atop the roster as ROH World Champion.

The Last Real Man still has a little over a month to sort everything out. Until then, we'll have to wait and see what the former ROH TV Champion decides.