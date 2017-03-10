ROH News: Bully Ray reveals the length of his new contract with Ring Of Honor

Expect Bully Ray to stick around for the foreseeable feature....

by Jeremy Bennett News 10 Mar 2017, 11:20 IST

Bully Ray was a huge surprise at ROH’s recent event in Manhattan...

What’s the story?

Bully Ray recently did an interview with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman. During the interview, Bully Ray stated that his contract with Ring Of Honor is going to be “at least” for one year.

In case you didn’t know...

Bully Ray made a surprise debut at Ring Of Honor’s Manhattan Mayhem VI show last weekend. The main event was Bobby Fish taking on Adam Cole for the Ring of Honor World Championship. After the match, the Bullet Club was beating down Fish and that is where Bully Ray made the save.

The heart of the matter

There were a lot of contracts that came up at the same time for Ring Of Honour, and for the most part, the company was able to retain most of their key pieces outside of Kyle O’Reilly. Adam Cole’s contract is up next month and the speculation is he’s going to head to NXT. The addition of Bully Ray can offset that loss of Adam Cole in terms of star power.

What’s next?

This Friday is Ring Of Honor’s 15th Anniversary pay per view, and Bully Ray has been added to the card. He’ll be teaming with Mark and Jay Briscoe to take on War Machine and Davey Boy Smith, Jr.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It will be great to see Bully Ray back on pro wrestling television instead of Bubba Ray Dudley. The WWE made a huge mistake by not updating the Dudleys upon their surprise return to the company, and the return didn’t even last a year.

Bully Ray will be a great top star to oppose the Bullet Club, and he will also provide a solid veteran presence in Ring Of Honor’s young locker room.

