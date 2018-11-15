×
ROH News: Cody Rhodes Discusses His Last ROH Match Against Jay Lethal

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
101   //    15 Nov 2018, 23:36 IST
Cody Rhodes will face ROH World Heavyweight Jay Lethal at ROH Final Battle 2018 in his final ROH match.

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes makes the stunning announcement that he will be wrestling in his final match for Ring of Honor wrestling on December 14th against the reigning and defending ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal.

 In case you didn’t know…

Cody Rhodes is without a shadow of a doubt the hottest wrestling star on the Indy circuit today. Since leaving the WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes has had a brief stint for Impact Wrestling. He signed a deal with Ring of Honor wrestling in 2016.

He is the former leader of the Bullet Club, now affectionately called The Elite along with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Marty Scrull. He is a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion, and a former ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champion (with The Young Bucks). He is also a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and the current IWGP United States Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

 The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes made the announcement on his Twitter page earlier this afternoon that he will be wrestling Jay Lethal for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship on December 14th 2018 at ROH “Final Battle”. Ironically, this could very well be (symbolically) Cody’s final battle with Ring of Honor wrestling.

After this match, Cody is set to become a free agent and vows to take the ROH World Championship into free agency with him. Cody Rhodes wrestled Jay Lethal in his debut match for Ring of Honor back on December 2nd 2016 at “Final Battle” 2016, defeating Jay Lethal with a low blow, turning heel in the process.

What’s next

As mentioned above, Cody Rhodes will be facing Jay Lethal at ROH Final Battle which will take place on December 14th 2018 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. The event will be available for free for all Honor Club members. Also, the show will be available on FITE TV at a price of $34.99.

Ring of Honor Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Jay Lethal
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
