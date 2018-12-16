ROH News: Cody Rhodes' farewell message to Ring of Honor

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 59 // 16 Dec 2018, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes was ready to go to war at Final Battle in what ended up being his "Final" battle for ROH wrestling.

What's the story

As we discussed earlier today here on Sportskeeda, The Elite have made their exit from Ring of Honor following the historic Final Battle event. Tonight, Cody Rhodes releases an official statement in regard to his time spent with Ring of Honor.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes wrestled what would be his final match last night (December 14th) against ROH World Champion, Jay Lethal at Final Battle in a losing effort. Ironically, Cody made his debut for ROH against Jay Lethal on December 2nd, 2016 at Final Battle 2016.

In his debut, he turned heel by delivering a low blow to Lethal and defeated him. Fast forward to the present day, Lethal would get his revenge by defeating Cody in his final match for Ring of Honor Wrestling to retain the ROH World Championship.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes took to his Twitter page to give thanks to the wrestling fans and the crew at Ring of Honor for a wonderful ride; including the amazing talent in the ROH locker room.

Thank you to all the fans. Thank you to a wonderfully talented locker-room. Thank you to an outstanding crew/production top-to-bottom. Thank you Joe Koff & Greg Gilleland. Thank you ROH, I needed “shelter from the storm” & you gave me a home the past 2 years. Beautiful experience pic.twitter.com/MLWBRAKIQd — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 16, 2018

What's next?

The future for Cody Rhodes will likely continue to evolve and shine bright heading into 2019. With Cody's impending announcement coming up in January for what he's promising will be a bigger announcement than people are thinking, one can speculate that he may officially reveal plans for the launch of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which would include Cody and members of The Elite, along with wrestlers from all across the globe that are not affiliated with the WWE.

Where do you see Cody Rhodes' character heading in 2019? Let us know in the comments below.

As always, continue to follow Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results!

Advertisement