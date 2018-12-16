×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ROH News: Cody Rhodes' farewell message to Ring of Honor

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
59   //    16 Dec 2018, 13:27 IST


Cody Rhodes was ready to go to war at Final Battle in what ended up being his
Cody Rhodes was ready to go to war at Final Battle in what ended up being his "Final" battle for ROH wrestling.

What's the story

As we discussed earlier today here on Sportskeeda, The Elite have made their exit from Ring of Honor following the historic Final Battle event. Tonight, Cody Rhodes releases an official statement in regard to his time spent with Ring of Honor.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes wrestled what would be his final match last night (December 14th) against ROH World Champion, Jay Lethal at Final Battle in a losing effort. Ironically, Cody made his debut for ROH against Jay Lethal on December 2nd, 2016 at Final Battle 2016.

In his debut, he turned heel by delivering a low blow to Lethal and defeated him. Fast forward to the present day, Lethal would get his revenge by defeating Cody in his final match for Ring of Honor Wrestling to retain the ROH World Championship.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes took to his Twitter page to give thanks to the wrestling fans and the crew at Ring of Honor for a wonderful ride; including the amazing talent in the ROH locker room.

What's next?

The future for Cody Rhodes will likely continue to evolve and shine bright heading into 2019. With Cody's impending announcement coming up in January for what he's promising will be a bigger announcement than people are thinking, one can speculate that he may officially reveal plans for the launch of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which would include Cody and members of The Elite, along with wrestlers from all across the globe that are not affiliated with the WWE.

Where do you see Cody Rhodes' character heading in 2019? Let us know in the comments below.

As always, continue to follow Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Ring of Honor Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Jay Lethal
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
ROH News: The Elite say goodbye to Ring of Honor
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Cody Rhodes Discusses His Last ROH Match...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes claims that he is no longer a...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Full match card for ROH: Death Before Dishonor...
RELATED STORY
ROH: Death Before Dishonor XVI Results (29th September,...
RELATED STORY
Christopher Daniels on Final Battle, the Jericho Cruise...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: "Papa Buck" Matthew Lee Massie on The Young...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Former WWE Creative signs with Ring of Honor...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes set to defend the IWGP US...
RELATED STORY
Cody Rhodes News: "The American Nightmare" and his wife...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us