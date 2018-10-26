ROH News: Cody Rhodes apparently not booked for G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden

Is Cody Rhodes on the verge of a massive exit?

What's the story?

In another one of Cody Rhodes' recent tweets, the current IWGP US Champion revealed further signs of the fact that he is indeed on his way out of Ring of Honor by 2019.

In case you didn't know...

After his departure from the WWE in 2016, Rhodes became one of the hottest superstars on the Independent Circuit, where he initially started working for promotions such as GFW, Whatculture, and PWG before being signed to a long-term contract by New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Cody's success in ROH and NJPW has been immense thus far, given that 'The American Nightmare' is a former ROH World Champion and also won the legendary NWA World Heavyweight Championship as well, at his self-financed wrestling show, All In, before eventually losing the belt to Nick Aldis at the 70th NWA Anniversary Show.

Cody's current contract with ROH and NJPW is all set to expire in early 2019 and he along with The Young Bucks have been teasing a potential departure from their respective promotions.

The heart of the matter

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, new and two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis discussed the possibility of facing Rhodes in yet another singles match at next year's ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden and completing their trilogy in iconic fashion.

When asked about his thoughts on defending the NWA World Title at MSG, this is what Aldis had to say: (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I think anybody in my position, anyone with a pulse in this business would want that opportunity to make history at Madison Square Garden. Obviously that was the first thing I was thinking of when regaining the championship, and I've made that feeling known internally. Where Cody ends up in all of that is up to him. I can't concern myself with Cody."

"Anybody with a pulse in this business would want that opportunity to make history at Madison Square Garden." @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Champion @RealNickAldis on the possibility of third match with @CodyRhodes and if it'll happen at the ROH/NJPW #G1SuperCard at @TheGarden #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/do4uNs0crd — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 25, 2018

Cody eventually responded to the new NWA World Champion on Twitter, claiming that he is apparently not booked for the G1 Supercard show at MSG, which quite arguably is going to be ROH's biggest show of all time.

No



I am not on that show https://t.co/9MirtL69VS — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 25, 2018

What's next?

Cody is currently scheduled to defend the IWGP US Title against Beretta at Global Wars next month and if 'The American Nightmare' drops his second title, in two consecutive months, then we might as well assume that he is indeed on his way out of ROH.