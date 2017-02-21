ROH News: Current television results include the finals of the Decade of Excellence Tournament

The continuation of a couple of feuds and the finals of the Decade of Excellence Tournament were showcased on ROH TV this week.

by Jeremy Bennett News 21 Feb 2017, 02:32 IST

Did Christopher Daniels earn an ROH title shot?

What’s the story?

Over the past weekend, Ring Of Honor’s television show aired. The show was taped in Atlanta, GA and below were the results:

– Silas Young def. Bull James

– Bobby Fish cuts a promo on winning Survival of the Fittest and a chance to face the ROH World Champion

– Colt Cabana def. The Boys

– Christopher Daniels def. Jay Briscoe to win the Decade of Excellence Tournament and gets a world title shot

In case you didn’t know...

The Decade of Excellence Tournament consisted of eight Ring Of Honor Wrestlers, who debuted with Ring Of Honor over a decade ago. The competitors included the two finalists Christopher Daniels and Jay Briscoe plus Mark Briscoe, Colt Cabana, Chris Sabin, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Jay Lethal, and Jay Briscoe.

The heart of the matter...

Christopher Daniels has been in Ring Of Honor for nearly 10 years over three different stints but has never been the ROH World Heavyweight Champion. At the ROH 15th Anniversary Show on March 10th, Daniels will get that chance against Adam Cole.

If Daniels comes out on top, it will be his first ever world championship, as he has never the top title in New Japan Pro Wrestling or Impact Wrestling during this 24-year career.

What’s next?

Expect some interaction with Christopher Daniels and the Bullet Club leading up to the next Ring Of Honor pay per view. It will be interesting to see if Daniels can overcome those huge odds to capture the ROH World Championship.

Sportskeeda’s Take

When the bracket was announced for the Decade of Excellence Tournament, the first thought was hoping that Christopher Daniels would win it for several reasons. He’s been a great performer for Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling for quite some time, and can still get the job done at the age of 45.

The fact that he’s never been a world champion is a shame, but that wrong can be made right next month, and with Adam Cole possibly on his way to NXT, the odds may be pretty good.