ROH News: Details on contract negotiations of Bully Ray, was it a one-time thing?

What are the details of Bully Ray's ROH appearance?

Bully Ray makes surprise appearance at Manhattan Mayhem

What’s the story?

This past weekend at Ring of Honor’s Manhattan Mayhem inside the Hammerstein Ballroom, there were two huge debuts which left ROH with a great deal of buzz. First, the Young Bucks successfully defended their ROH Tag Team Championships against Jay White and Lio Rush. All of a sudden, the lights go out, and the Broken Hardys appear. Issuing an impromptu challenge to the Young Bucks for the titles, the Hardys were able to defeat them and win their first tag team titles in ROH.

The second major appearance was the debut of Bully Ray. Interestingly, Bully Ray was reportedly in talks with having a main event spot for Impact Wrestling to replace Drew Galloway, since he was not able to come to terms on a contract and subsequently left the company. As a result of talks with Bully Ray being unsuccessful, Alberto El Patron was available to take that top spot.

In case you didn’t know...

The Dudley Boyz returned to the WWE after a 10-year absence. During their latest run, they initially tried to win the WWE Tag Team Championships for the 10th time, but were unsuccessful. They would eventually become heels, but would not have an impressive win-loss record during their overall run. The team left WWE after just one year with the company. While Bubba would still do independent shows, Devon landed a role in the WWE as an agent.

The heart of the matter

Bully Ray, at 45, is still going strong on the professional wrestling scene. This is obvious based on both Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor looking to acquire him. According to PWInsider, appearing at Manhattan Mayhem was not a one-time deal.

It was a night full of surprises. #ManhattanMayhemVI pic.twitter.com/fuTj9ntwCa — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 5, 2017

In fact, Bully Ray and ROH have been in talks about him joining the company for quite some time. This could be one of the reasons why his talks with Impact Wrestling fell through.

Sportskeeda’s take

It will be very interesting to see how Bully Ray is inserted into the ROH mold. Since he put Adam Cole through a table last weekend upon his debut, feuding with him may be the direction they are taking. Hopefully, this feud does not interfere with the quest of Christopher Daniels, as he is looking to win his first major World Championship in his over 20-year career at the 15th Anniversary Show.