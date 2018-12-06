ROH News: Former WWE Creative Signs With Ring of Honor Creative Team

WWE's loss is ROH's gain, as Ring of Honor welcomes a new creative team member

What's the story?

Ring of Honor has gained a new Creative Team member. This person, you may have heard of a time or two in the news before or in past interviews, as he was once a vital team member behind WWE creative for a few years and was a key assist to their company.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Eck is a former WCW Magazine editor and a former WWE Creative Team Member between 2011-2014. He had worked with Ring of Honor on a part-time basis, serving as a member of the website team and other related content. He worked at The Baltimore Sun as an editor and writer and created The Sun's pro wrestling blog, "Ring Posts." He also has hosted several pro wrestling talk radio shows and currently performs as a manager for MCW Pro Wrestling and other independent wrestling promotions.

The heart of the matter

As first reported by PWInsider, Ring of Honor has hired Kevin Eck to be one of their new full-time Creative Team members. Bringing with him experiences from WCW and WWE respectively. He could be a vital part in helping boost the company to the next level, in terms of angles and storylines.

With the pending departure of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks from ROH, the company could be going through some drastic changes starting in 2019, from behind the scenes to the squared circle.

What's next

With rumors swirling that WWE is reportedly hiring as many people as they can both in the ring and behind the scenes, but it looks like ROH got to Eck and signed him to a full-time deal before anything else could happen. What other signings could we see from ROH in the near future?

