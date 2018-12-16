ROH News: The Elite say goodbye to Ring of Honor

At ROH Final Battle, we witnessed the end of an era for Ring of Honor Wrestling.

What's the story?

As we have speculated for quite some time, it has now been made official. "The Elite", which consist of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page, may be taking their final bow from the company.

In case you didn't know...

Through much speculation, we have documented the potential for Cody Rhodes leaving Ring of Honor for the past month. This would mean The Young Bucks would likely follow suit, along with "Hangman" Adam Page going through contract negotiations with ROH that left his future in doubt with the company.

Cody's time with ROH was all but confirmed through various tweets and interviews, but nothing was made official. As Cody continues to tease his big announcement for January 2019, which has long been speculated as the birth of All-Elite Wrestling (AEW), this news alone would make ROH Final Battle a must-see attraction; if for nothing more than to say goodbye to Cody Rhodes and The Elite from the organization after what has been a wild ride for the last couple years.

The heart of the matter

Following the conclusion of Final Battle, Cody Rhodes and the rest of The Elite gathered into the ring to cut a promo, as they thanked the Hammerstein Ballroom crowd for attending the show, ROH CEO Cary Silkn, and others within' the company. Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks would take the microphone and state the following:

"Don't worry this isn't going to be some emotional farewell speech, or anything like that." Matt began. "My brother and I started out in this company over ten years ago, can you believe that? This past two-year run has been the greatest time of my life."

Matt would promote the "Being the Elite" YouTube series and promised they would return someday.

"We're all 'elite,' right? The timer is ticking," Matt continued. "Something is about to go down, I don't know what. I hope you watch our YouTube series, Being the Elite. I'll tell you this, New York City, we will be back and we'll see you then!"

What's next?

Given the announcement from last night, The Elite kept it very vague on when they would return to Ring of Honor in the future. Whether this means an appearance for ROH & NJPW's "G1 Supercard" event on April 6th, or a one-off appearance down the road, remains to be seen at this time. We can only continue to ponder what their next month will be. Hopefully, we will officially know all the answers when Cody Rhodes makes his monumental announcement come January.

What did you think of ROH Final Battle? Let us know in the comments below. As always, tune in to Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results.

