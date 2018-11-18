ROH Rumor Mill: Top ROH star re-signs with company

Jay Lethal has resigned with Ring of Honor.

What's the story?

It appears that current ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal has re-signed with Ring Of Honor.

The news comes of the heels of a report from PWInsider.com and keeps Lethal with the company that has booked him as one of the top wrestlers in the world.

In case you missed it . . .

Jay Lethal has been one of the backbones of ROH since he returned to the company in 2011.

He initially started in the company as a protege of Samoa Joe but left to join TNA in 2006.

He was a six-time X Division Champion and also had a run with the tag titles in a team with Consequences Creed (now Xavier Woods) while in TNA.

Lethal had interactions and feuds with a lot of the big names in wrestling history like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, AJ Styles and Ric Flair while a member of the TNA roster.

Since his return in 2011, he has been one of the featured players, winning the ROH World Title twice and the ROH World Television Championship twice.

He's feuded with practically everyone who has stepped foot in ROH since 2012 like Adam Cole, Silas Young, Cody, Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll and Jay Briscoe.

Will Jay Lethal retain his title at ROH Final Battle 2018.

He is currently in his second run as World Champion and is slated to defend the belt on December 14 in New York against Cody at Final Battle 2018.

The heart of the matter

Like many wrestlers inside and outside of ROH, Lethal's contract was set to expire at year's end.

With his defense against Cody at Final Battle, the possibility existed that either of the participants in the match could win and potentially leave with the title as free agents.

PWInsider.com also noted that ROH has been in a 'seek and sign' mode lately while also trying to bring new talents to the promotion.

What's next?

With Lethal locked up for the foreseeable future, ROH at least will be able to have him remain at the top of the card while they adjust their roster to deal with any potential losses.

Silas Young, the Young Bucks, Shane Taylor and Cody are also free agents and might sign elsewhere.

They could also resign with ROH, but ROH has been doing well to build up its roster with guys like Flip Gordon, Marty Scurll, Matt Taven, Adam Page, Jeff Cobb and Coast to Coast.

Most of those singles wrestlers could be moved further up the card to help offset any potential losses.

Lethal choosing to stay with ROH is probably the best move for him as his potential booking elsewhere might not have matched his booking in ROH.