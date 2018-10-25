ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes claims that he is no longer a part of The Bullet Club

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 108 // 25 Oct 2018, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes says he's done with The BC

What's the story?

In response to a fan on Twitter recently, current IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes claimed that he is definitely not a part of the Bullet Club anymore, indicating towards the fact that he is indeed done serving as a long-term member of the faction.

In case you didn't know...

After his departure from the WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes became one of the hottest superstars on the Independent Circuit, where he initially started working for promotions such as GFW, Whatculture, and PWG before being signed to a long-term contract by New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Cody's success in ROH and NJPW has been immense thus far, given that 'The American Nightmare' is a former ROH World Champion and also won the legendary NWA World Heavyweight Championship as well, at his self-financed wrestling show, All In, before eventually losing the belt back to Nick Aldis at the 70th NWA Anniversary Show.

For a brief period of time, Cody also had the privilege of calling himself a Triple Champion, having won the IWGP US Championship at Fighting Spirit Unleashed and also being a co-holder of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title as well.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes' impact on the Bullet Club has been immense ever since it was announced at the World Tag League two years back that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was all set to make historic news headlines under the Bullet Club banner.

The Bullet Club is all Jay’s thing now. Loved being part of it! Met some good folks. https://t.co/lEn7E8X4af — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2018

However, judging by another one of Cody's very recent tweets, it now seems like 'The American Nightmare' is apparently no longer a part of The BC and is pretty much convinced that his time with faction has come to an end.

Cody noted on Twitter that The Bullet Club now belongs to Jay White, who joined forces with The OGs several weeks ago.

Is it?



It’s weird folks are struggling with this. The last major njpw show featured a segment showcasing the new BC and I wasnt in it. This ain’t a mystery. I am 100% not in the bullet club, 100% the bullet club is awesome and will continue/thrive. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2018

What's next?

Cody Rhodes is currently set to defend his IWGP US Championship at the upcoming Global Wars Tour against Beretta and with Cody's current contract with ROH set to expire in early 2019, there are solid chances that we could potentially witness Cody drop the IWGP US Title as well.