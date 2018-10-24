ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes set to defend the IWGP US Championship at Global Wars

Cody Rhodes will defend his IWGP US Title in ROH

What's the story?

As part of their upcoming Global Wars Tour, Ring of Honor will make their grand return to Toronto next month and one of the biggest matches announced for the show thus far is IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title belt against NJPW upstart Beretta.

In case you didn't know...

At the inaugural NJPW: Fighting Spirit Unleashed show, former ROH World Champion, Cody Rhodes made history when he won his first title under New Japan Pro Wrestling banner, capturing the IWGP US Championship by defeating Juice Robinson at Long Beach, California.

What made Cody's win even more special is the fact that 'The American Nightmare' became a Triple Champion following the triumphant victory, as he had already won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and is also the co-holder of ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles alongside The Young Bucks.

Both Cody and Beretta have known each other for almost a decade now, having competed alongside each other in the WWE several years ago.

The heart of the matter

As confirmed by Ring of Honor on their social media sites, Cody Rhodes will be marking his first defense as IWGP US Champion against Beretta at the upcoming ROH: Global Wars Tour.

Beretta, who first challenged Cody while being on the English commentary team for the 2nd night of Road to Power Struggle, will receive his title shot in Toronto next month, after Cody decided to host a poll on his Twitter, asking the fans if Beretta was indeed worthy of a shot at the US Title.

This will be the third time the IWGP US Title is being defended in ROH, with Kenny Omega previously defending the title against Yoshi-Hashi and Jay White defending the belt against newest WWE signee Punishment Martinez just a few months ago.

You guys voted for him...



Toronto, here we come! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 https://t.co/G5Vj0hSqQ0 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 23, 2018

What's next?

Cody Rhodes and Trent Beretta will square-off in their singles IWGP US Title match on the 11th of November at the Mattamy Centre.