RPW News/Spoilers: Huge Title Change!

Tanvir Virdee 03 Jul 2018, 03:04 IST

NJPW holding their first UK show, as opposed to RPW's yearly Global Wars shows.

Over the weekend of 30th June and 1st July 2018, NJPW ran 2 shows in UK called 'Strong Style Evolved UK'. One of these shows took place in Milton Keynes (which I attended and was sat in the bleachers) and it was a fun filled night of wrestling, with matches such as David Starr vs Tiger Mask, WALTER vs Nagata, Ospreay vs Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr & Suzuki vs Ishii and Okada for the RPW British Tag Team Championships, being highlights, along with Kazuchika Okada seemingly debuting a new theme and look as he donned red trousers, almost a tribute to the now WWE Star and former leader of CHAOS, Shinsuke Nakamura. Minoru Suzuki also debuted a new version of his famous theme 'Kaze Ni Nare' which sounded more orchestral, but kept Suzuki's mystique and presence.

On July 1st, in Manchester (which I unfortunately did not attend) it seemed to also be a very good night for NJPW, with matches such as Okada vs Zack Sabre Jr, Kyle Fletcher (replacing an ill Chris Brookes) vs Jay White and Suzuki vs Ishii for the RPW British Heavyweight Title, held in high praise, according to reports from attendees.

However, it was the main event of both nights that caught the eyes of fans as they were both championship matches and apparently stole the show (the tag match of night 1 was match of the night) . On night 1 in Milton Keynes, Suzuki and Zack retained their RPW British Tag Team Titles which they won at January's RPW High Stakes, with Zack Sabre Jr submitting Tomohiro Ishii, whilst Suzuki had a submission on Kazuchika Okada, stopping him from breaking the submission from 'The Technical Wizard'.

On night 2 though, Minoru Suzuki surprised everyone in attendance in Manchester when he defeated Tomohiro Ishii to become the new RPW British Heavyweight Champion. Ishii had won the title back in April, at RPWs Wrestle-Con show when he conquered then champion, Zack Sabre Jr, so his reign as champion has only lasted 2-3 months, with 1 defence at RPW Epic Encounters (in which I was in attendance) when he defeated Keith Lee in a brilliant match that was Lee's last UK match as an independent star as he is WWE bound.

Minoru Suzuki has had a tremendous 2018. He is a double champion at the age of 50!

After Suzuki won the belt, WALTER appeared, quickly dispatching of Ishii and it looked like he had challenged the newly crowned champion, Suzuki. Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, El Desperado, Kanemaru and Sabre Jr) came out and attacked WALTER to send the Manchester crowd home happy.

With this challenge, could we get the prospect of Walter vs Suzuki at RPW Summer Sizzler on August 17th? Or could we see the possibility of RingKampft (WALTER & Timothy Thatcher) Vs Suzuki & Zack for the tag titles? Who knows, but for now Suzuki-Gun is currently running Revolution Pro Wrestling and it doesn't look to be stopping soon. The only title they don't possess is the RPW British Cruiserweight Championship, as that is in the hands of David Starr, but I reckon Suzuki-Gun will collect that soon enough.