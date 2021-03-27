Talks have begun for the revival of Lucha Underground - Reports 

Lucha Underground fans have a big reason to rejoice as the defunct promotion could be on its way back to TV.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there have been talks of reviving Lucha Underground. While the discussions are still in their early stages, there is a possibility of Lucha Underground returning with a different name.

Here's what Meltzer reported in the Newsletter:

"There is at least the beginning of talk of reviving Lucha Underground. It would be the same type of ideas, although with a different name."

What happened to Lucha Underground?

Lucha Underground aired its first episode on October 29th, 2014, on the El Rey Network. It didn't take long for the company to take off as the unique presentation attracted a lot of wrestling fans.

Lucha Underground didn't portray itself as a promotion but a wrestling television series with multiple seasons. LU's cinematic product combined the best aspects of Lucha Libre with unconventional storylines and angles, pushing traditional wrestling boundaries and giving fans a refreshing alternative.

Lucha Underground also had some of the best talents in the world during its peak. Rey Mysterio, Jake Hager, Brian Cage, The Lucha Brothers, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Ricochet, John Morrison, Karrion Kross, and many others helped take the brand to a broader audience.

Lucha Underground had126 episodes across four seasons, with the final one airing on October 31st, 2018.

Advertisement

Lucha Underground's demise came down to haphazard financial management. Various talents, who worked for the promotion, have been vocal about their bad experiences.

LU didn't have the budget to continue, and it was reported that the wrestlers weren't even paid well for their work.

Vampiro, who was a color commentator for LU, revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2020 that Lucha Underground was done for good.

The 53-year-old veteran said that all ex-Lucha Underground wrestlers were now either in WWE or AEW, and even the backstage personnel and crew members had moved on to other projects. Vampiro wasn't hopeful of seeing the fifth season of Lucha Underground, but the latest update paints a different picture.

What are your thoughts on the latest developments? Will you be in for a Lucha Underground revival?